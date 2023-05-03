Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn

If you've been waiting to splurge on some good activewear, now's your chance because Alo Yoga is having a sale, which doesn't happen often.

You may be familiar with Alo Yoga thanks to the countless celebrities that constantly wear the brand, including Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Blake Lively. And right now, you can score 30 percent off of everything on its website, including new arrivals, celeb-worn pieces, and more — no code necessary. This discount is just as good as it was on Black Friday! (The regular sale section is also packed with items up to 70 percent off!)

But you'll definitely want to hurry, since the Annual Celebration Sale ends on Friday, May 5 and popular sizes and styles are already going fast. From cozy sweatpants to staple leggings to flattering dresses, shop discounted Alo Yoga clothes below.

Shop Alo Yoga Clothes on Sale

It's never too warm for sweatpants — what else will keep you cozy when your partner insists on keeping the AC at sub zero this summer? Alo Yoga's Accolade Sweatpants are going for $20 less right now during the Annual Celebration Sale. Lively was recently spotted in them with husband Ryan Reynolds, and Holmes rocked a white pair while walking around New York City just last week.

Made of super soft diagonal French terry, the pants have a baggy, relaxed fit that makes slipping into them so comfy after a long day. They feature an adjustable drawstring waist and elastic cuffs to trap heat in to keep you warm. The pants also have pockets and are machine washable for an easy clean (just be sure to hang dry).

Buy It! Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpants, $82 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com

Leggings are an all year round staple, and one pair that Olivia Wilde wears constantly is included in Alo Yoga's sale: the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings. The best-selling bottoms are designed to keep you cool thanks to moisture-wicking, double-knit fabric that's breathable, sculpting, and super smooth.

The leggings feature four-way stretch that moves with you, making them a great choice for working out, traveling, or running errands. And they have a flattering high-rise waist. You can snag a pair at a discount in 17 colors, including black, pink, white, green, and blue.

Buy It! Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $89 (orig. $128); aloyoga.com

Summer is all about less coverage, which is why you'll want to get Alo Yoga's 5-Inch Seamless Ribbed Favorite Short while they're just $34. Alessandro Ambrosio was spotted in these popular bike shorts multiple times during the fall — her go-to is the violet color, which is on sale but going fast.

With a seamless design, the breathable shorts feature four-way stretch and are water-tested to stay comfy even while you sweat. And although they are indeed seamless, they have a front-smoothing panel for commando comfort.

Buy It! Alo Yoga 5-Inch Seamless Ribbed Favorite Short, $34 (orig. $58); aloyoga.com

Whether you're hitting the gym, jetting off on vacation, or making a grocery run, having comfy and flattering athleisure pieces that are also stylish is essential. Shop more customer-loved and celebrity-inspired Alo Yoga clothes below before the sale ends in a few days. And hurry — popular items are going quick!

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush High Waist 7/8 Flutter Leggings, $59 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra, $32 (orig. $64); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airsoft Suns Out Onesie, $89 (orig. $128); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Renown Heavy Weight Full Zip, $96 (orig. $138); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress, $82 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com

