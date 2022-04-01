This Chart-Climbing Blouse on Amazon Is on Sale for Less Than $20 Right Now
If your spring closet is lacking staple pieces you can wear through summer, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this airy blouse.
So many shoppers are snapping up the Allimy Chiffon Blouse now that spring is here. In fact, it's so popular that at the time of writing it's landed a spot on the site's fashion Movers and Shakers chart, which shows the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time. It's also the second-best-selling blouse right now.
Ideal for spring and summer, the short-sleeve top is lightweight and breezy. It features a chiffon material made of 100 percent polyester. Plus, its looser fit not only lends it a flowy look, but also makes it extra comfy. While its relaxed silhouette is great for casual outfits, it also has smart details — including a V-neck, a curved hem, and subtle pleating along the shoulders — that make it a breeze to dress up.
Paired with jeans, shorts, or leggings, the versatile blouse can easily take you from errands to a laidback brunch. And whether you're heading back to the office or going to a graduation party, you can pair it with skirts and pants for more formal settings and occasions. Even jeans and the right sandals can elevate the top.
The blouse — available up to size XXL — comes in 28 colors, including black, blue, gray, orange, and red. Prefer lighter hues? You can opt for pink, white, or green. There are also various floral, striped, and animal patterns to shop. And for cooler weather, several colors are available with a roll tab sleeve design. The best part? While pricing depends on size, most of the colors are on sale for less than $20.
More than 7,800 customers have given the "extremely flattering" blouse a five-star rating, with some citing how comfortable and breathable the material is. They also love that it "isn't sheer" and "doesn't get wrinkled easily." Others say they've "received so many compliments" whether they dress it up or down.
Take a cue from Amazon shoppers and pick up the Allimy Chiffon Blouse while it's still on sale.
