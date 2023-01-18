Nurses Who Stand for 12 Hours a Day Love These Sneakers from a Celeb-Worn Brand, and They're Majorly on Sale

There's no time like the new year to upgrade your footwear. Whether you're looking for a durable pair of sneakers to keep you moving for your next run or need something to step out of the house in, a refreshed pair of kicks are always a welcome purchase. Fortunately, Allbirds (a popular brand among celebs and shoppers alike) has discounted one of its most popular styles.

The Allbirds Wool Runners have thousands of rave reviews and are designed with sustainability in mind. The upper is made with responsibly-sourced merino wool, the laces are fashioned from recycled bottles, and the cushioned outsole is made from castor oil.

And thanks to contoured midsoles that give all-day support, they can be worn for lots of different activities. Prices depend on the color you opt for, but the teal hue is a whopping 42 percent off right now.

The sleek sneakers come in nine colors, so you'll be able to style them with almost every outfit in your closet. Opt for a bold shade like maroon to make your outfit pop, or you can go with something more neutral like gray or dark blue.

And they are easy to care for: All you need to do is remove the insole and laces, place the shoes in a delicates bag, and toss them in the wash on a gentle cycle with cold water. Then just let them air dry, and they're good to go!

Hollywood moms like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and Mila Kunis have all relied on Allbirds sneakers to help them get through a busy day. In fact, the How I Met Your Father actress has worn the Wool Runners in multiple colors. Celebs aren't the only fans of these sneakers, though. One reviewer wrote that they're on their third pair, and "keep coming back for more," adding the sneakers are "comfortable, cozy, and easy to clean."

Even hospital workers approve of them. "These shoes really help prevent foot and lower back fatigue for me," shared one ER nurse. Another nurse noted, "These are super comfortable, and look great."

"These shoes are like clouds on my feet! They are so comfortable and so adorable," a third customer wrote. "I'm a nurse who stands for 12 hours at a time and I've loved wearing these every second."

We don't know how long this sale will last, so head to Alllbirds now to get a pair of Wool Runners before sizes sell out. Shop more colors below.

