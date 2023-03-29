I've Been Wearing Comfy Sneakers from This Hollywood Mom-Approved Brand Nearly Every Day for the Past 5 Years

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

Good sneakers are like soulmates — when you find the perfect pair, they stick around in your life for, well, ever. For me, my soulmate (er, solemate) is my Allbirds shoes.

I'd had my eye on the eco-friendly brand ever since I saw a slew of celebrities, specifically Hollywood moms, step out in its popular Wool Runners. The sneakers have graced the feet of stars like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Kate Hudson. With unspoken backing by so many celebrities, I knew I needed to see what the hype was about.

Over the past five years, Allbirds has sent me a few of its various shoes to try — at this point, I think I own four styles — and I've worn a pair of them almost every day since. My first shoes from the brand were the Wool Runners, which I still own and wear to this day, though not as frequently as my current favorites (more on those below).

AllBirds

Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners, $110; allbirds.com

Made from ethically produced merino wool and sugarcane, the Wool Runners sneakers are not only lightweight and flexible, but also extremely comfortable. That's thanks in part to the cushiony castor bean oil insoles that wick away sweat, keeping blisters at bay (it helps to eliminate odors, too).

When I lived in New York City, I'd wear them while commuting to the office and running quick errands. I once even wore them to walk all the way across the island of Manhattan (from my apartment on First Avenue to the 79th Street Boat Basin, about 2.3 miles) and I don't recall experiencing any foot pain. I also enjoy wearing them on long flights: Their soft upper doesn't feel restrictive on my feet, and the breathable material keeps them from overheating. These days, they mostly serve as my indoor workout shoes.

People / Alex Warner

I've also received the Trail Runners, which have a rip-resistant exterior and more traction for hiking; the Tree Dashers, which have a breathable mesh upper and extra-bouncy SweetFoam midsoles that are crafted specifically for runners; and the Wool Dasher Mizzles, whose water-repellent finish keeps feet dry. I've worn them all on numerous occasions, but the pair I wear practically every day now are the Mizzles.

AllBirds

Buy It! Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles, $145; allbirds.com

While I'm definitely not famous, or a mom, I do have a fur baby that I love dearly. I slip into my Wool Dasher Mizzles to walk my pup around our neighborhood and take her to the dog park, which means they can get pretty dirty, especially since she likes to sniff around in grassy areas that can sometimes be wet or muddy.

That's why I love that I can remove the laces and insoles and toss them right into the washer. After they air dry, they look nearly as good as new — and this goes for all Allbirds shoes. I really put the shoes' machine-washable capabilities to the test when I fell in a huge mud puddle in my Tree Dashers: They were only slightly stained after washing, but to be fair, they were completely caked.

My husband owns a few pairs of Allbirds sneakers too, and he wears them pretty frequently as well. It makes me feel like we're a Hollywood couple — like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who both own a pair, or Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, who have worn their Allbirds together during an outing.

We've even introduced our moms to Allbirds. For Christmas, we bought his mom the Wool Runner sneakers, and she wears them everywhere — even when she came to visit us in Los Angeles. My mom, on the other hand, owns the mesh Tree Runner sneakers. She swore they were the best shoes for walking around Disney World because her feet didn't sweat as much or hurt the next day. She recently treated herself to a few other on-sale pairs and called me to show them off when they arrived.

Like with any shoe, I've noticed the traction on the bottoms of all my Allbirds sneakers have worn down quite a bit over the years, but it's because I truly do wear them any chance I can. Guess that just means it's time to buy another pair.

The TL;DR: Allbirds sneakers are a comfortable, must-have shoe in your footwear rotation, and I'm so glad celebrities convinced me to try them out. No matter which style you choose, your feet are sure to be satisfied.

AllBirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Runners, $105; allbirds.com

AllBirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dasher 2, $135; allbirds.com

AllBirds

Buy It! Allbirds Trail Runners SWT, $140; allbirds.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.