Ali Wong and Bill Hader Had a Matching Sneaker Moment in the Comfy Brand We've Spotted on Jennifer Garner

Shop their exact Hoka sneakers, plus similar styles

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on April 28, 2023 09:00 AM

Bill Hader, Ali Wong TOUT
Photo: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

First comes love, then comes ma… matching shoes. Seriously, just look at Bill Hader and Ali Wong.

Earlier this month, the Barry actor and Beef star were spotted walking, smooching, and doing typical couple things, like wearing the exact same shoes — the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX sneakers. The black and brown hiking-friendly footwear was the only coordinating component of their 'fits, but it was still one that made us go "awww."

Unintentional or not, we do know that Hoka sneakers are a Hollywood favorite. Harry Styles wore a pair in his internet-breaking gym selfie last month, Jennifer Garner opted for a pair while decorating trees last June, and Cameron Diaz even kicked it in the popular kicks during a TV show appearance last May.

Bill Hader, Ali Wong
Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

There's a reason celebrities always opt for Hoka sneakers: Not only are they designed with comfort in mind, but they're also created with durable materials meant to last, making them well worth the price tag. Plus, they're also quite the spectacle to see. We found eight pairs of supportive sneakers that you need to add to your footwear roster for your activity-filled summer schedule.

Shop Hoka Shoes

Want to match with your significant other? Pick up the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX sneakers for $170 a pair, but hurry, the women's sizes are going fast! Made with waterproof nubuck leather and a super grippy outsole, you can wear them come rain or shine and on flat land or rocky territory. They're actually made for hiking and more strenuous movement, but you can also slip into them for a leisurely stroll like Wong and Hader.

Anacapa Low GTX
Hoka

Buy It! Hoka Women's Anacapa Low GTX in Tiger's Eye/Black, $170; hoka.com

Anacapa Low GTX
Hoka

Buy It! Hoka Men's Anacapa Low GTX in Tiger's Eye/Black, $170; hoka.com

Grab this black and white pair of Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers for a neutral necessity or one of the other eye-dazzling colors, like this blue and purple option, both of which come in sizes 5 to 12. They're "very comfortable right out of the box," according to one shopper, and they're the successor of the style Harry Styles wore back in March.

Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 9 in Black/White, $144.95; zappos.com

On the more affordable end, the Rincon 3 sneaker is available for $125 and is a popular pick among shoppers. One customer, who left a five-star rating, said, "Out of all the pairs of shoes I wear for work at a busy veterinary ER, I think my Rincon 3s take the cake for most comfy shoe!" They also have "nice arch support" and are "very lightweight," another shopper said.

Hoka Rincon 3
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Rincon 3 in Mock Orange/Cyclamen, $124.95; zappos.com

Whether you're buying them for yourself, your partner, or for a cute matching moment, your feet are sure to be comfy — just look at how happy Hader and Wong look wearing them.

Keep scrolling to shop more Hoka sneakers.

Hoka Mach 5
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Mach 5 in White/Copper, $139.95; zappos.com

Hoka Arahi 6
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Arahi 6 in Harbor Mist/Silver, $139.95; zappos.com

Hoka Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe (Women)
Nordstrom

Buy It! Hoka Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe in Baked Clay/Cork, $155; nordstrom.com

Hoka Bondi 8
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Bondi 8 in Black/Black, $164.95; zappos.com

Hoka Torrent 3
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Torrent 3 in Wistful Mauve/Cyclamen, $129.95; zappos.com

Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
This 'Versatile' New Top with a Unique Design Detail Is $22 at Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" TOUT
I'm Going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and This Is the $10 Amazon Bag I'm Using to Carry Everything I Need
