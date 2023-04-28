Lifestyle Fashion Ali Wong and Bill Hader Had a Matching Sneaker Moment in the Comfy Brand We've Spotted on Jennifer Garner Shop their exact Hoka sneakers, plus similar styles By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID First comes love, then comes ma… matching shoes. Seriously, just look at Bill Hader and Ali Wong. Earlier this month, the Barry actor and Beef star were spotted walking, smooching, and doing typical couple things, like wearing the exact same shoes — the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX sneakers. The black and brown hiking-friendly footwear was the only coordinating component of their 'fits, but it was still one that made us go "awww." Unintentional or not, we do know that Hoka sneakers are a Hollywood favorite. Harry Styles wore a pair in his internet-breaking gym selfie last month, Jennifer Garner opted for a pair while decorating trees last June, and Cameron Diaz even kicked it in the popular kicks during a TV show appearance last May. Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID There's a reason celebrities always opt for Hoka sneakers: Not only are they designed with comfort in mind, but they're also created with durable materials meant to last, making them well worth the price tag. Plus, they're also quite the spectacle to see. We found eight pairs of supportive sneakers that you need to add to your footwear roster for your activity-filled summer schedule. Shop Hoka Shoes Hoka Women's Anacapa Low GTX in Tiger's Eye/Black, $170; hoka.com Hoka Men's Anacapa Low GTX in Tiger's Eye/Black, $170; hoka.com Hoka Clifton 9 in Black/White, $144.95; zappos.com Hoka Rincon 3 in Mock Orange/Cyclamen, $124.95; zappos.com Hoka Mach 5 in White/Copper, $139.95; zappos.com Hoka Arahi 6 in Harbor Mist/Silver, $139.95; zappos.com Hoka Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe in Baked Clay/Cork, $155; nordstrom.com Hoka Bondi 8 in Black/Black, $164.95; zappos.com Hoka Torrent 3 in Wistful Mauve/Cyclamen, $129.95; zappos.com This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes Want to match with your significant other? Pick up the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX sneakers for $170 a pair, but hurry, the women's sizes are going fast! Made with waterproof nubuck leather and a super grippy outsole, you can wear them come rain or shine and on flat land or rocky territory. They're actually made for hiking and more strenuous movement, but you can also slip into them for a leisurely stroll like Wong and Hader. Hoka Buy It! Hoka Women's Anacapa Low GTX in Tiger's Eye/Black, $170; hoka.com Hoka Buy It! Hoka Men's Anacapa Low GTX in Tiger's Eye/Black, $170; hoka.com Grab this black and white pair of Hoka Clifton 9 sneakers for a neutral necessity or one of the other eye-dazzling colors, like this blue and purple option, both of which come in sizes 5 to 12. They're "very comfortable right out of the box," according to one shopper, and they're the successor of the style Harry Styles wore back in March. Zappos Buy It! Hoka Clifton 9 in Black/White, $144.95; zappos.com On the more affordable end, the Rincon 3 sneaker is available for $125 and is a popular pick among shoppers. One customer, who left a five-star rating, said, "Out of all the pairs of shoes I wear for work at a busy veterinary ER, I think my Rincon 3s take the cake for most comfy shoe!" They also have "nice arch support" and are "very lightweight," another shopper said. Zappos Buy It! Hoka Rincon 3 in Mock Orange/Cyclamen, $124.95; zappos.com Whether you're buying them for yourself, your partner, or for a cute matching moment, your feet are sure to be comfy — just look at how happy Hader and Wong look wearing them. Keep scrolling to shop more Hoka sneakers. Zappos Buy It! Hoka Mach 5 in White/Copper, $139.95; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Hoka Arahi 6 in Harbor Mist/Silver, $139.95; zappos.com Nordstrom Buy It! Hoka Anacapa Breeze Aero Low Breathable Trail Running Shoe in Baked Clay/Cork, $155; nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Hoka Bondi 8 in Black/Black, $164.95; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Hoka Torrent 3 in Wistful Mauve/Cyclamen, $129.95; zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 