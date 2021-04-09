Picky Amazon Shoppers Say This Flattering $29 Bikini Is a ‘Surprising Swimsuit Win’

Profile Menu
Whether you'll be venturing to the shore this summer or sunbathing from your backyard with close friends and family, a comfy, flattering swimsuit can make the experience that much more exciting. If you're in the market for a new suit, Amazon shoppers highly recommend the Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini — which costs less than $30.
The top-rated bikini features a ruched bandeau top with removable and adjustable straps and trendy high-waisted bottoms. It's stretchy and made of a quick-dry fabric, so you won't spend all day in a soggy suit. Plus, it includes removable bra padding, in case you prefer a little extra lining.
The versatile suit is available in 16 colors and patterns, including floral, fruit, and leopard prints. If you're eyeing the Green Floral Print, the Pink and Purple Mixed Print, the Orange Floral Print, or the Blue and Orange Mixed Print, act fast — these styles are labeled as "hot" and likely to sell out.
Buy It! Green Floral Print Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini, $28.66; amazon.com
Swimsuit shopping is notoriously tough, but even "beyond picky" Amazon shoppers are calling the bikini's fit "beyond perfect." One customer writes, "Talk about the best bathing suit ever!! I normally don't purchase bathing suits online but this one is perfect. I followed the sizing guidelines and it fits so true to size!"
Another shopper dubbed this bikini the "most surprising bathing suit win," saying, "I am a picky person when it comes to bathing suits as many girls are. I always am looking for something that's good quality and won't show through when it's wet, that covers well, has good support as a larger busted girl, and of course looks cute and this suit hit all the marks!"
Buy It! Orange Floral Print Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini, $28.66; amazon.com
Shoppers also love that the comfortable suit offers full coverage, so you can wear it for activities like beach volleyball without needing to constantly readjust.
If you're ready to own the bikini reviewers call their new favorite swimwear, shop all Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini styles at Amazon.
Buy It! Pink and Purple Mixed Print Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini, $28.66; amazon.com
Buy It! Blue and Orange Mixed Print Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini, $28.66; amazon.com
