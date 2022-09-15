Alessandra Ambrosio Is Making a Case for Purple Bike Shorts Thanks to This Seamless Pair She Can't Stop Wearing

Once you find a solid pair of bike shorts, there's a good chance you'll wear them multiple times, especially during a transitional season like fall. They're perfect for early morning walks, or for layering when the weather shifts at night.

And Alessandra Ambrosio has found a pair of bike shorts she's been wearing on repeat. Earlier this week, the supermodel was spotted strolling through Los Angeles while wearing the Alo Yoga 5-Inch Seamless Ribbed Favorite Shorts on two different occasions.

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga 5" Seamless Ribbed Favorite Short in Violet Skies, $58; aloyoga.com

A few days ago, Ambrosio paired the bike shorts from the popular brand with the Alo Yoga Cropped Headliner Pad Sleeveless Coverup as she sipped on green juice. Then on September 13, she wore the shorts once again, this time with the matching Seamless Ribbed Bra and layered a lightweight white flannel over top.

It's no surprise that the former Victoria's Secret model is wearing the Ribbed Biker Shorts on repeat, as the shorts are an elevated version of the Alo Yoga High-Waisted Biker Shorts (which Ambrosio is also a fan of) but with seamless fabric and ribbing detail.

With a seamless design, the breathable shorts feature four-way stretch that moves with you. And they're water-tested to stay comfy even while you sweat. The shorts sit high on the waist and about five inches at the thighs, offering optimal coverage. And although they are indeed seamless, they have a front-smoothing panel for commando comfort.

Shoppers say they "always get compliments" whenever they wear these bike shorts, too. "They're like a second skin," one reviewer said of the "super comfy pants." Another added that they're a fan of how the shorts sculpt the lower body. "Makes the booty look awesome," the shopper wrote.

In addition to bike shorts, Ambrosio also wore the Alosoft Suns Out Onesie this week. Made from an incredibly soft performance fabric, the onesie offers light-to-medium support with double straps and a built-in shelf bra with removable cups. Reviewers say it can be "dressed up or down," so you can wear it inside or outside of the gym.

As we inch closer to fall, it's clear that having a go-to pair of bike shorts, lightweight hoodies, and cozy onesies on hand will help you feel comfortable no matter what the unpredictable weather is like in the season ahead. Shop Ambrosio's go-to Alo Yoga pieces below.

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Bra in Violet Skies, 58; aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Shorts in Black, $56; aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga Cropped Headliner Pad Sleeveless Coverup in Heather Grey, $98; aloyoga.com

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft Suns Out Onesie in Limestone, $118; aloyoga.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.