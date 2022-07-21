This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Is Blowing Up at Amazon Right Now — and It's as Little as $20
Still looking for staple pieces to complete your summer wardrobe? You're not alone. Amazon shoppers are gravitating to this comfortable casual dress — and it's on sale right now.
For the past couple of days, the Alaster Queen Casual T-Shirt Dress has been climbing up Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most sought-after styles in real time. In other words, droves of customers are snapping up the breezy style for summer.
Ideal for high temp days, the short-sleeve mini dress is made of rayon and a bit of spandex, so it's lightweight and stretchy. It also has a comfortable loose fit that lends it a flowy look. And it has that one detail that instantly upgrades any dress: pockets.
The dress, which runs from size small to XXL, comes in 40 colors — yes, 40. You can take your pick from solid colors, some of which include black, blue, green, gray, and red. For more of a statement, opt for one of the striped, wavy striped, floral, or tie-dye patterns. The price varies by color, but most are on sale right now. For the best deal, we're eyeing the black wavy striped style that's just under $20.
Buy It! Alaster Queen Casual T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $19.54 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
More than 7,400 customers have given the dress a five-star rating. They say the "flattering" dress has a "gorgeous silhouette" and isn't "clingy." And they appreciate that the "lightweight" material is "soft" and "not sheer." Some also point out that it's "perfect for travel" because it "doesn't wrinkle."
Many call it a "great summer dress," too. One five-star reviewer raved: "I'm obsessed with this dress — it's all I'll be wearing in this Texas summer heat."
Others appreciate the "roomy pockets," with one shopper saying: "The pockets are deep enough [that] I can carry my phone."
Ready to add a staple style to your summer closet? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Alaster Queen Casual T-Shirt Dress while it's still on sale for as little as $20.
