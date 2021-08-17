Alabama Rush Videos Are Going Viral on TikTok, but You Can Shop the Southern Sorority Girl Look at Any Age
If you woke up this morning saying "hey y'all" in a southern accent and critiquing your outfit of the day a little more than usual — honey, you're not alone. It's safe to say that #BamaTok has swept over the nation, garnering millions (and millions) of views on TikTok over the past few days, and we're not mad about it.
From the endless stream of social media updates showcasing the incredibly cute rush week outfits, to the juicy details depicting the sorority saga from viewers everywhere (even celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson was fully invested), this is one rabbit hole many people can't seem to find their way out of.
One thing's for sure, these adorable college students have serious style, and now, you likely feel motivated to update your wardrobe, regardless of age or location. The potential new members (or PNMs) have become internet famous for their southern charm and showstopping looks, and there's a good chance you're suddenly inspired to go on a shopping spree after clocking in way too many hours watching these highly addicting #OOTD TikToks. While many of the PNMs credited their fashion finds from local boutiques or generous hand-me-downs from family members, we listened carefully for the sorority girl-approved brands that you can easily shop online.
The most crucial element of your sorority girl look is a sweet but sassy dress. Several beloved #BamaRush stars wore form-fitting mini dresses with feminine accents like ruffles, eyelet, cutouts, or bow details. Revolve was often cited as a fan favorite when shopping for a rush week-worthy outfit, so we picked out a few pretty options from there, too.
Buy It! Amanda Uprichard McKinnon Dress, $216; revolve.com
Buy It! Majorelle Leigh Dress, $178; revolve.com
Buy It! Tularosa Teri Dress, $188; revolve.com
As for accessories, every single sorority girl was dripping in gorgeous jewels, and Kendra Scott proved to be a go-to across the board. The college students layered gold necklaces for added glitz, always completing their looks with a pair of bold, standout earrings, and generous stacks of delicate bangles and bracelets.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings, $58; kendrascott.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Lillia Butterfly Necklace, $48; kendrascott.com
When it comes to fancy footwear, we noticed the PNMs spent a great deal of time discussing their shoe choices for each day of rush week. With long days of house parties that involved walking up and down sorority row, the PNMs often gravitated toward iconic Golden Goose sneakers for a touch of designer chic without sacrificing comfort; and for more formal events like Pref Night, the girls completed their looks with strappy sandals or wedges from Steve Madden. These are smart shoe choices at any age, so go ahead and follow suit and pick up a pair or two.
Buy It! Golden Goose Superstar Sneaker, $495; revolve.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Jovani Sandal, $99.95; stevemadden.com
And last but not least, every sorority girl needs a sizable tote like this classic one from Longchamp, to store daily essentials like hair spray, breath mints, deodorant, or a change of shoes during rush week. You likely spied several of these durable bags in a range of eye-catching colors on the arms of your favorite #BamaTok stars. If you're suddenly inspired to snap one up too, we don't blame you.
Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, $145; nordstrom.com
Roll Tide!
