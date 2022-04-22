Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfortable Sneakers Are Like 'Walking on Air,' and They're Up to 50% Off
Comfortable sneakers are harder to find than you might expect — especially if you're ordering them online. After all, you never really know how you're going to like a pair of shoes until you spend several hours walking around in them, and at that point, you definitely don't want your feet to be covered in blisters.
Rather than leave it to chance, take the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest the Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes, which are currently on sale right now. The sneakers are wonderfully lightweight — weighing in at just 0.8 pounds each — and are plenty breathable thanks to the upper mesh that leaves your feet cool and dry all day long. The sneakers are designed with a memory foam insole that not only absorbs impact from running and walking, but also feels comfortable to walk on for hours at a time.
The best part? You just slip on the sneakers and go — no tying laces required. Shoppers can choose from several solid colors, including gray, sky blue, and wine red, all of which are available in sizes 6-11.5. Plus, prices are up to a whopping 50 percent off — a steal for these customer-loved, comfortable sneakers.
Buy It! Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes, $37.39 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
These sneakers have earned over 16,000 perfect ratings from nurses and teachers who call them "great work shoes." Other reviewers share that wearing the sneakers is "like walking on air" and results in "no pain anywhere." Even a shopper who usually splurges on Adidas wrote: "These are the best tennis shoes I have ever owned."
Buy It! Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes, $45.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Another reviewer explained: "I bought these shoes for my job because I am on my feet all day, and these do not disappoint." They continued that though they rarely write reviews, they had been telling everyone they know to buy these sneakers and concluded by saying, "From the first second you slip your feet in them, they are like walking on a cloud."
Head to Amazon to get the Akk Women's Walking Tennis Shoes while they're up to 50 percent off.
