Nurses Say They 'Never Have Pain' with These Sneakers — and They're On Sale for $46 at Amazon
Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should be easier than it actually is. After all, you never really can tell if a shoe is comfortable until you've spent hours on your feet in them — and by that time, you may have already developed sore heels and blisters.
Rather than leave it to chance, consider the thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers who say that the Akk Women's Athletic Walking Shoes are among the most comfortable sneakers they've ever worn. The sneakers are designed to provide maximum comfort with their breathable mesh upper, which expands while you're on the move to reduce discomfort. They also have durable memory foam insoles that are plenty cushioned for people on their feet all day.
Not only are the shoes ultra-lightweight, but they're also skid-resistant thanks to their tough grip on the outsoles. You can wear them for just about any activity, such as walking, hiking, biking, shopping, and exercising. Shoppers can choose from a ton of bright colors, including pink, peach, and neon green (as well as classic black and white), all of which are available in sizes 6–11.
Over 4,100 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that "these might be the most comfortable shoes ever." Even nurses are impressed: "I work 8-12 hours a day depending on the day," wrote one. "I NEVER have pain when I have these sneakers on."
Buy It! Akk Women's Athletic Walking Shoes, $44.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Another shopper shared that they suffer from plantar fasciitis and normally can't walk long distances without pain. They're tried everything — cortisone shots, New Balance sneakers, and inserts — to no avail. However, "When I put these shoes on along with the inserts, I was surprised that my foot wasn't hurting while walking," they explained. I was able to walk long distances. In fact, my foot feels a lot better with them on."
Head to Amazon and get the Akk Women's Athletic Walking Shoes for as little as $45 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
