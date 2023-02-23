Nurses Rave About These Sneakers That Are Comfortable for 13-Hour Shifts — and They're 34% Off

If you've been on the hunt for a comfortable — and discounted! — pair of sneakers, head to Amazon, where you'll find a slew of deals on top-rated pairs.

Right now, the Akk Women's Sneakers are on sale for up to 34 percent off, bringing the price to an affordable $46. The sneakers are complete with a soft, breathable upper lining and a memory foam insole which absorbs impact as you walk. They're super easy to slip on — no lacing up required — and the soles are malleable, allowing you to move freely as you're on the go.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including white and peach, all of which are available in sizes 5.5-11.5. You can toss on these super versatile sneakers for just about anything, whether you're heading to the gym or running errands.

Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given these sneakers a five-star rating, with many noting that their feet and back "never hurt" while wearing them and others calling them "better than nursing shoes." One user said, "My feet don't get tired and don't hurt by the end of the day," while another enthused: "These shoes are too good to be true."

A third reviewer said, "I'm a nurse in the ICU and am constantly on my feet, running around the unit for 13+ hours a shift. I needed something lightweight with good support and comfort. These shoes are exactly all of it!" They explained, "I used to come home and my feet would kill me. Not anymore though!" They finished off by adding that they were "going to order more in different colors."

