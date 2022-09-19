Shoppers Say This Plaid Shacket Can 'Magically Tie Together' Most Outfits, and It's Under $50

With less than a week until it's officially fall, there's no better time to spruce up your wardrobe. While you may have your favorite pair of boots and jeans ready to go, you'll want to add a flannel shacket to the equation, and that's where Amazon comes to the rescue.

Earlier this week, the Ainangua Shacket was featured on the retailer's Movers and Shakers chart, which shows the products people are buying in droves in real time. That means tons of shoppers were adding it to their carts in anticipation of the season ahead. And right now, this shacket that they've deemed "perfect for fall" is on sale for just $43, plus there's an additional coupon for 10 percent off of most colors.

Made from a soft polyester material, the plaid shacket is comfortable and thick, making it ideal for those colder months when some extra fabric is needed to stay warm. Its loose fit flatters various body types, and it can be styled in many different ways — whether it's with a pair of skinny jeans and boots for a dressed up look or with a crop top and leggings for a more relaxed ensemble. One shopper even said that it can "magically tie together most outfits."

The "flattering and comfortable" shacket features a button-down closure, long sleeves, and a hem that hits just around mid-calf, making it a closet staple that has people actually "looking forward" to fall.

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the fall staple, which has garnered more than 1,100 five-star ratings. One five-star reviewer said, "I have bought four of these, and they are perfect for business or if you're just wearing jeans or leggings."

Another shopper added: "[It] fits well and looks nice over anything." Available in sizes up to XXL, the plaid shacket comes in six autumn-ready colors, including gray, green, khaki, orange, red, and pink.

If you're looking for a new fall 'fit, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and add the Ainangua Shacket to your cart right now.

