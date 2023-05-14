Fashion Expert Aimee Song's Must-Have Summer Styles Start at Just $10

The good stuff is easy to come by at Marshalls. And by "good stuff," we mean high-end, quality fashion pieces that are not only built to last, but come at majorly affordable prices.

Though you may frequent Marshalls stores IRL, you might be surprised to find that its website is chock-full of discounted designer styles — Aimee Song definitely was. "I feel like Marshalls has such a big array of assortment," the fashion expert and author of the New York Times best-selling book Aimee Song: World of Style tells PEOPLE. "I was actually really surprised to see so many designers, [and] so many pieces that are also very trendy now."

Song teamed up with the company to unveil its seasonal report, The Edit by Marshalls, which showcases its buying processes and a peek into five of this summer's trends. We got the chance to speak with Song about some of her summer essentials that you can scoop up for budget-friendly prices at Marshalls.

Marshalls

Some of her must-grabs include an oversized button-down shirt, matching sets, flatform shoes, and a wicker bag. We browsed through the thousands of styles offered at Marshalls for a few affordable finds that fit the bill for each.

Keep scrolling to shop and learn more styling tips from Song to kick your summer off in the most fashion way possible.

Oversized Button-Down Shirt

An oversized button-down shirt is at the top of Song's list of summer buys, because "it's so easy to wear." She owns at least five striped ones and suggests buying them a few sizes bigger than you normally would to get that "very effortless, oversized look." In fact, she always travels with one.

She explains just how simple it is to style: "You can wear over a white shirt, you can belt it, [and] you can wear it over your swimsuit." Being that it's so versatile, a button-down is great for a variety of occasions. For a nice dinner, Song says to style it with the top few buttons undone, tucked into a flowy skirt. And pro tip: Check out the men's section at Marshalls for even more oversized finds.

Marshalls

Matching Sets

One of the trends from The Edit by Marshalls that Song is most excited for this season is matching sets, which we've already seen plenty of celebrities wearing — Meghan Markle recently stepped out in one for a Lakers game. The best part about them, she says, is that they're so easy to style. We discovered Marshalls offers quite a few options, including this linen tie-back crop top and breezy pant set that's only $50.

Marshalls

Flatform Shoes

Another trend she's predicting will rise in popularity? Flatform sandals, which are essentially "just comfy sandals that can be easily dressed up or dressed down," Song explains. You'll find a range of styles for as little as $25, like this pair of ankle strap sandals that would be cute with any of the above matching sets.

Marshalls

Wicker Bag

As for accessories, Song is mindful of packing light and says she always gravitates toward only taking one bag. She says it has got to be "something that you can carry to the beach, to home, or dinner," which is why she's loving wicker bags. At Marshalls, we found a $13 phone crossbody option that reminds us of the bag style Blake Lively recently carried. If you have a little more to spend, there's also this Patricia Nash structured satchel that's decorated with a scarf.

Marshalls

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.