These Popular Flared Leggings Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Are Wearing, and They're Up to 50% Off

If you've been online at all in the past year, you've probably seen flared leggings coming back after their reign in the mid-aughts (except we called them yoga pants then).

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been spotted sporting the style both dressed up and down, showing just how versatile these super comfortable leggings are — but you don't have to spend a fortune to channel their off-duty model looks.

These highly reviewed flared leggings from Amazon have over 4,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who consider them an "amazing dupe" for more expensive pairs. Even better? There's a double discount on the leggings, so you can score them for 50 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Afitne Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Made with "buttery soft material," it's easy to see why shoppers love them so much. The high-waisted silhouette is accentuated by a wide, lined waistband that lays flat against the stomach but remains comfortable thanks to its ultra-soft four-way-stretch fabric. They can be worn for workouts too, given that the material has moisture-wicking properties.

And you don't have to worry about any sheerness as you move throughout the day, as shoppers testify that this pair is "non-see-through" and "perfect" for their daily activities and exercise. Yoga pants were made with your next Vinyasa flow in mind, after all.

Reviewers say these leggings are almost a dead ringer for a Lululemon pair, but this discounted style offers two waistband pockets — one in the front and one in the back — that are ideal for storing your keys and phone (the back pouch is zippered) for hands-free wear.

And if you're interested in taking a detour from the classic black yoga pants, there's a bevy of other colors available, like khaki, maroon, and dark olive, and there's even a cropped style to really throw it back to the late 2000s.

Scroll down to grab a few extra pairs of these flare leggings in some fun colors and lengths while they're marked down, so you can stroll the streets in the Jenner-approved style.

Amazon

Buy It! Afitne Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets in Khaki, $26.95 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Afitne Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets in Maroon, $26.95 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Afitne Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets in Dark Olive, $26.95 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Afitne Cropped Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets, $22.45 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.