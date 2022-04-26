9 Affordable Wedding Gowns Under $100 Inspired by That Viral $47 Dress

Lulu's is one of our go-tos for stunning gowns at cheap and cheerful prices. It has an ample selection of styles for absolutely everyone — including the bride, bridesmaids, and even guests. This $88 halter style is alluring and elegant, while this daring style and its thigh-high slit reminds us of Brokenbrough's look. There are also several romantic lace dresses and a nice selection of plus-size offerings, too.