9 Affordable Wedding Gowns Under $100 Inspired by That Viral $47 Dress
Big day, big budget? Not anymore!
Just ask the Los Angeles-based couple who recently tied the knot for just $500 and caused a commotion on the Internet for their savvy, budget-friendly affair. Bride Kiara Brokenbrough spent less than $50 on her slinky, backless wedding gown from Shein — and looked like a million bucks, if you ask us.
"My wedding dress was $47!!😮 I didn't want to spend hella money on a dress I would wear one time for a few hours & that would get dirty (we had an outdoor ceremony)," she captioned an Instagram post of several photos and videos of the affordable find.
While most bridal gowns cost thousands (and thousands) of dollars at fancy boutiques and showrooms, there are actually plenty of dreamy designs available online for much, much less. We rounded up nine beautiful, budget-friendly wedding dresses under $100 to help spread the message that big bucks are no longer required to say yes to the dress.
Wedding Gowns Under $100
- Lulu's At the Halter White Satin Halter Neck Twist-Front Maxi Dress, $88; lulus.com
- Lulu's Seal Our Fate White Lace Sleeveless Trumpet Dress, $98; lulus.com
- Lulu's Love and Happiness Mermaid Maxi Dress, $98; lulus.com
- Windsor Chloe Lace-Up Back Dress, $55; windsorstore.com
- Ever Pretty Sleeveless Sweetheart Wedding Dress, $59.99; amazon.com
- Likedpage Lace Mermaid Bridal Wedding Dress, $79.99; amazon.com
- Owlfay Convertible Multi-Way Wrap Formal Wedding Dress, $38.96; amazon.com
- Likedpage Lace Ball Gown Lace Bridal Wedding Dress,$79.99; amazon.com
- Lulu's Picture of Beauty Cream Satin Maxi Dress, $88; lulus.com
Lulu's is one of our go-tos for stunning gowns at cheap and cheerful prices. It has an ample selection of styles for absolutely everyone — including the bride, bridesmaids, and even guests. This $88 halter style is alluring and elegant, while this daring style and its thigh-high slit reminds us of Brokenbrough's look. There are also several romantic lace dresses and a nice selection of plus-size offerings, too.
We also headed over to Windsor, another secret spot for gowns that look a lot more expensive than they really are, and came up with this classic formal dress with a strappy back design, which is a steal at just $55.
And finally, leave it to Amazon to come through with several styles with rave reviews. For just $60, you can own this strapless bridal dress with a sweetheart neckline, which can easily be jazzed up with sparky jewels or a blinged-out belt. Or pick up this top-rated mermaid style (which, impressively, comes with a belt), this dazzling ball gown, or this under-$40 convertible one-shoulder gown.
Shop our full selection of affordable wedding dresses for the casual bride below.
