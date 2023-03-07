Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time

With spring just a few weeks away, you can start putting away those turtlenecks and thick knits, and give your closet a much-needed refresh. Consider adding bright, clean, and crisp colors to your wardrobe, from lightweight sweaters to a new collection of tank tops. And rather than searching endlessly online for these tops, we did the work for you, and gathered our spring-ready finds from a brand that's had campaigns with celebs like Kelsea Ballerini and Selma Blair.

Aerie has marked its vast collection of tops on sale for up to 55 percent off right now, giving you the chance to get your hands on these styles at a major discount. Keep scrolling to see our top picks, and don't miss out on this sale before it ends on March 8.

Shop Aerie Tops on Sale

A sweatshirt like this quarter-zip top that has a corset-structured design will be your go-to light layering style for spring. It has comfy, baggy sleeves with thumbholes for a true athleisure look, and a cropped fit. Described as "so soft, comfy, and cute" by a shopper, the top is 40 percent off right now.

Aerie

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Throw-Back Corset Cropped Quarter Zip, $38.97(orig. $64.95); aerie.com

Another cropped style is this velour hoodie that's 55 percent off. It will add a cozy, luxe shimmer to your wardrobe, and one reviewer described it as "incredibly soft and lightweight," making it a great option for spring.

Get an ultra-relaxed look ahead of spring with this waffle shirt. The textured, oversized button-down top comes in 12 colors, including light purple and bright peach. Wear it alone buttoned up, or open over a tank top, T-shirt, or dress. One shopper said it's "so versatile," and "easy to layer," and another called it a "great spring staple," and shared that it's "comfy" and "not too heavy."IMAGE: aerie-lumberjane-waffle-shirt.jpg

Aerie

Buy It! LumberJane Waffle Shirt, $50 (orig. $69.95); aerie.com

This relaxed, drop-sleeve sweater is one to have in your spring wardrobe rotation, especially to add a pop of color to your closet. Grab it while it's 30 percent off to wear for an early fitness class or keep you cozy during a casual night out. One person, who styled the sweater with cargos, joggers, and jeans, said it's "super stretchy," and the "perfect weight."

If you prefer a flowy style, consider this pullover V-neck sweatshirt that has side slits for you to move more freely, and comes in 12 colors. A shopper mentioned that it "feels like a mix between your favorite sweater and sweatshirt," while a second shared reviewer called it "one of the comfiest things [they] own." And yes, this sweatshirt is on sale for 30 percent off, too.

Aerie

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Home Stretch Drop Sleeve Sweater, $41.96 (orig. $59.95); aerie.com

Add texture to your wardrobe with this button-front sweater tank top that's 30 percent off right now. The ribbed top comes in eight colors, including a statement lime green hue and a delicate pink shade, and you can easily mix and match it with skirts, jeans, shorts, and more. One reviewer described the top as "very stretchy," and ideal for the warmer months, while another shopper who said they wear it for both casual and dressy occasions, called the tank "so flattering and soft."

Aerie

Buy It! Button Front Sweater Tank Top, $27.96 (orig. $39.95); aerie.com

For those who want even more basic everyday tops, check out this classic ribbed tank that one shopper noted as "so comfy" and "great for layering," and this short sleeve V-neck T-shirt that another person called a "nice quality basic." Each of these tops is on sale for just $14.

This comfy, ribbed bodysuit comes in fresh spring colors like marbled blue and pink clay, as well as staple hues like smoked gray and cappuccino, and it's 40 percent off. The long-sleeve bodysuit has a criss-cross back finish for you to show off, or layer under one of Aerie's oversized cardigans during those breezy spring days. Plus, you can seamlessly wear it with skirts, jeans, and leggings thanks to its thong-style bottom.

One shopper shared that the bodysuit is "so cute and comfortable" that they purchased it in two colors. Another said it's a "nice staple for your wardrobe," and plans on buying it in more colors.

Aerie

Buy It! Long Sleeve Criss Cross Back Bodysuit, $23.97 (orig. $39.95); aerie.com

Head to Aerie and grab these spring-ready styles from sweaters to tanks while they're still up to 55 percent off.

Aerie

Buy It! Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie, $25 (orig. $54.95); aerie.com

Aerie

Buy It! Wonder Textured V-Neck Sweatshirt, $41.96 (orig. $59.95) ; aerie.com

Aerie

Buy It! Basic V-Neck T-Shirt, $13.96 (orig. $19.95); aerie.com

Aerie

Buy It! No BS Tank Top, $13.96 (orig. $19.95); aerie.com

Aerie

Buy It! Wide Rib Oversized Cardigan, $41.97 (orig. $69.95); aerie.com

