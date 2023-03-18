20 Must-Haves to Buy from Aerie's Colorful Spring Drop While It's on Sale

A new season means that it's time for new clothes, and with spring starting in less than a week, we're looking forward to packing up stocky winter wear and making room for lightweight, colorful styles. And even better, a go-to brand is having a major sale right now.

Starting today, you'll get 30 percent off everything (yes, everything) at Aerie, plus score free shipping on your purchase. Fill your closet with clean, bright colors like corals, light purples, and sandy tones across so many styles, such as a button-up shirt that can also serve as a beach or pool cover-up, and a fitted, lightweight long-sleeve shirt that can be worn two ways. And don't be afraid to add comfy, colorful bottoms to the mix too, like these drawstring pants and soft shorts.

Be sure to start adding these spring styles to your virtual cart now because this sale only lasts for three days.

Spring Styles from Aerie's Sitewide Sale

An easy style to wear for spring is a button-up top, like this cotton shirt whose gauze-like texture makes it "super soft and breezy," according to a reviewer. It comes in 10 colors, including light blue and bright lime green. Feel free to add a few to your cart, since we have a feeling this is something you'll reach for every day.

The shirt can easily layer over this now-$18 tank top, or this seamless T-shirt you can snag for $25. One person described the button-up as "so soft" and "perfect for spring."

Buy It! Pool-To-Party Cover Up, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

A delicate, flowy dress is definitely a spring essential, so check out this maxi dress with self-tie straps while it's on sale. The length of the dress is adjustable thanks to the straps, which provide a more custom fit. The dress also has a crocheted waist and a line of buttons down the front for a bohemian look. Wear it all day long while you're grabbing a coffee, running errands, and eating dinner with friends.

For those who like shorter dresses, consider this lightweight one shoulder dress that offers a romantic, airy feel.

Buy It! Button Front Maxi Dress, $54.60 (orig. $78); ae.com

Now is the time to stock up and save on Aerie's soft and comfortable leggings. Whether you want straight-cut leggings with a front twist at the waist or a pair with flared bottoms for a more relaxed look, Aerie has dozens of on-sale styles to choose from.

And while you're shopping, add these high-waist leggings to your spring collection. They have a secure waistband that won't roll down and are made from the brand's lightweight fabric that keeps everything smooth and supported. The leggings have more than 700 stellar reviews, with one shopper sharing that they "can't stop wearing" the leggings because they're just so comfy and light.

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Legging, $45.47 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

A spring wardrobe can never have too many tops, and this $28 one-shoulder option that one reviewer noted is "nice for warmer months" might be your next go-to for casual days out. Pair it with these high-waisted pants for an easy daytime look.

And if you prefer sleeves, you can grab this smooth, versatile top that's on sale for $25. It's a reversible long-sleeved shirt, so you have the option to wear it as a twisted front V-neck or as a crewneck layered over a seamless longline bra.

Buy It! Pool-To-Party One Shoulder Tank Top, $27.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com

Don't knock sweaters completely off your list for spring: This cotton sweater with dropped shoulders is perfect for those chillier evenings. Wear it with a comfy bra and finish your outfit with either a skirt with built-in shorts or a cozy pair of joggers — all on sale. One shopper mentioned that they love this sweater for its "oversized and comfy fit."

Buy It! Beyond Sweater, $45.47 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

Get ahead of your upcoming vacation plans and grab some swimwear while it's marked down, like this scoop one-piece that has a crinkled texture for $39 and this swimsuit with cut-outs for $42 that has a hint of shimmer. Plus, you can grab this terry cover-up dress for $35 to round out your virtual cart.

Buy It! Crinkle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Keep scrolling for more spring-ready styles to grab during Aerie's sitewide sale, which ends March 20.

Buy It! No BS Henley Tank Top, $17.47 (orig. $24.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Sidewalk Seamless Cropped T-Shirt, $24.47 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Buy It! High Waisted Pool-To-Party Short, $27.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com

Buy It! One Shoulder Dress, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Legging, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Buy It! High Waisted Utility Pant, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Thumbs Up Twist Long Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt, $24.47 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Hold Up! Sports Bra, $34.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Low Key Longline Sports Bra, $27.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt, $41.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Summer Lights Terry Jogger, $34.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

Buy It! Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit, $41.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Summer Lights Terry Dress, $34.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

