20 Must-Haves to Buy from Aerie's Colorful Spring Drop While It's on Sale

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / American Eagle A new season means that it's time for new clothes, and with spring starting in less than a week, we're looking forward to packing up stocky winter wear and making room for lightweight, colorful styles. And even better, a go-to brand is having a major sale right now. Starting today, you'll get 30 percent off everything (yes, everything) at Aerie, plus score free shipping on your purchase. Fill your closet with clean, bright colors like corals, light purples, and sandy tones across so many styles, such as a button-up shirt that can also serve as a beach or pool cover-up, and a fitted, lightweight long-sleeve shirt that can be worn two ways. And don't be afraid to add comfy, colorful bottoms to the mix too, like these drawstring pants and soft shorts. Be sure to start adding these spring styles to your virtual cart now because this sale only lasts for three days. Spring Styles from Aerie's Sitewide Sale Pool-To-Party Cover Up, $38.47 (orig. $54.95) High Waisted Pool-To-Party Short, $27.97 (orig. $39.95) Offline By Aerie Summer Lights Terry Dress, $34.97 (orig. $49.95) Button Front Maxi Dress, $54.60 (orig. $78) One Shoulder Dress, $38.47 (orig. $54.95) Offline By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt, $41.97 (orig. $59.95) Offline By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging, $38.47 (orig. $54.95) Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Legging, $38.47 (orig. $54.95) Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Legging, $45.47 (orig. $64.95) Offline By Aerie Summer Lights Terry Jogger, $34.97 (orig. $49.95) High Waisted Utility Pant, $38.47 (orig. $54.95) Offline By Aerie Thumbs Up Twist Long Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt, $24.47 (orig. $34.95) No BS Henley Tank Top, $17.47 (orig. $24.95) Offline By Aerie Sidewalk Seamless Cropped T-Shirt, $24.47 (orig. $34.95) Offline By Aerie Real Me Hold Up! Sports Bra, $34.97 (orig. $49.95) Offline By Aerie Real Me Low Key Longline Sports Bra, $27.97 (orig. $39.95) Pool-To-Party One Shoulder Tank Top, $27.97 (orig. $39.95) Beyond Sweater, $45.47 (orig. $64.95) Crinkle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit, $38.47 (orig. $54.95) Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit, $41.97 (orig. $59.95) An easy style to wear for spring is a button-up top, like this cotton shirt whose gauze-like texture makes it "super soft and breezy," according to a reviewer. It comes in 10 colors, including light blue and bright lime green. Feel free to add a few to your cart, since we have a feeling this is something you'll reach for every day. The shirt can easily layer over this now-$18 tank top, or this seamless T-shirt you can snag for $25. One person described the button-up as "so soft" and "perfect for spring." American Eagle Buy It! Pool-To-Party Cover Up, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com Ashton Kutcher's Comfy Sneakers That Rack Up 77,000-Person Waitlists Are Back in New Spring Colors A delicate, flowy dress is definitely a spring essential, so check out this maxi dress with self-tie straps while it's on sale. The length of the dress is adjustable thanks to the straps, which provide a more custom fit. The dress also has a crocheted waist and a line of buttons down the front for a bohemian look. Wear it all day long while you're grabbing a coffee, running errands, and eating dinner with friends. For those who like shorter dresses, consider this lightweight one shoulder dress that offers a romantic, airy feel. American Eagle Buy It! Button Front Maxi Dress, $54.60 (orig. $78); ae.com Now is the time to stock up and save on Aerie's soft and comfortable leggings. Whether you want straight-cut leggings with a front twist at the waist or a pair with flared bottoms for a more relaxed look, Aerie has dozens of on-sale styles to choose from. And while you're shopping, add these high-waist leggings to your spring collection. They have a secure waistband that won't roll down and are made from the brand's lightweight fabric that keeps everything smooth and supported. The leggings have more than 700 stellar reviews, with one shopper sharing that they "can't stop wearing" the leggings because they're just so comfy and light. American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Legging, $45.47 (orig. $64.95); ae.com A spring wardrobe can never have too many tops, and this $28 one-shoulder option that one reviewer noted is "nice for warmer months" might be your next go-to for casual days out. Pair it with these high-waisted pants for an easy daytime look. And if you prefer sleeves, you can grab this smooth, versatile top that's on sale for $25. It's a reversible long-sleeved shirt, so you have the option to wear it as a twisted front V-neck or as a crewneck layered over a seamless longline bra. American Eagle Buy It! Pool-To-Party One Shoulder Tank Top, $27.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com Don't knock sweaters completely off your list for spring: This cotton sweater with dropped shoulders is perfect for those chillier evenings. Wear it with a comfy bra and finish your outfit with either a skirt with built-in shorts or a cozy pair of joggers — all on sale. One shopper mentioned that they love this sweater for its "oversized and comfy fit." American Eagle Buy It! Beyond Sweater, $45.47 (orig. $64.95); ae.com Get ahead of your upcoming vacation plans and grab some swimwear while it's marked down, like this scoop one-piece that has a crinkled texture for $39 and this swimsuit with cut-outs for $42 that has a hint of shimmer. Plus, you can grab this terry cover-up dress for $35 to round out your virtual cart. American Eagle Buy It! Crinkle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com Keep scrolling for more spring-ready styles to grab during Aerie's sitewide sale, which ends March 20. American Eagle Buy It! No BS Henley Tank Top, $17.47 (orig. $24.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Sidewalk Seamless Cropped T-Shirt, $24.47 (orig. $34.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! High Waisted Pool-To-Party Short, $27.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! One Shoulder Dress, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Twist Legging, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! High Waisted Utility Pant, $38.47 (orig. $54.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Thumbs Up Twist Long Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt, $24.47 (orig. $34.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Hold Up! Sports Bra, $34.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Low Key Longline Sports Bra, $27.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skirt, $41.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Offline By Aerie Summer Lights Terry Jogger, $34.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit, $41.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com American Eagle Buy It! 