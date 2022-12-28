I Got My Sister This Cozy Shacket for Christmas and We Both Love It So Much, I'm Buying One for Myself on Sale

I always look forward to giving the perfect gift to each of my family and friends during the holidays. This year, I took a page from some of my fellow editors and ordered a few of their favorites, but when it came time to pick out something for my sister-in-law, I turned to one of our go-to brands: Aerie.

My love for Aerie is no secret, and, unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for me to stumble upon the brand's LumberJane Waffle Shirt and fall in love. Everything from the slightly oversized fit to the dimensional, textured waffle design is perfection, and I was delighted once I felt it for myself to confirm that this shacket-style top is just as lightweight yet warm and cozy as I'd hoped.

When my sister opened it on Christmas, she lit up and said she loved how buttery soft it is, and I reveled in my major holiday win.

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt in White, $50 (orig. $69.95); ae.com

But the more I thought about how well my gift went over, the more I wished I had one for myself. So later that evening, I decided to check out the shacket one more time, and saw that Aerie was (and still is) running a sitewide sale for up to 60 percent off — including this versatile layering piece that's marked down to just $50.

Seeing it on sale all but sealed the deal for me that I'd soon own one for myself. Now, the toughest decision I had to make was choosing between the 12 beautiful colors.

As I eagerly await its arrival, I've envisioned layering the top underneath peacoats to the office, over sports bras as a comfortable layer when heading to the gym or straight to the couch for a relaxing afternoon, and on top of tank tops for date nights and happy hours.

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt in Cappuccino, $50 (orig. $69.95); ae.com

Happy shoppers gave the shacket an overall 4.9-star rating and said that they've "practically lived" in the shirt. One reviewer even mentioned that they own it in six colors because they "love them THAT much." And another person wrote that it's "absolutely gorgeous" in person and "worth every penny."

Now that the holiday season is coming to an end, gift yourself a little something by ordering the Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt in your favorite color while it's still on sale.

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt in Navy, $50 (orig. $69.95); ae.com

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt in Coral Sun, $50 (orig. $69.95); ae.com

Ariel Scotti is a commerce editor who has covered beauty, fashion, food, and travel for six years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.