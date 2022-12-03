Lifestyle Fashion My Daughter and I Share This Brand's Coziest Clothes — Here Are the Styles We're Shopping for Up to 50% Off Teddy pants and faux-fur gloves start at just $15 By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 3, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Aerie Cozy is my love language during the cold winter months, when the thought of changing into anything besides fluffy sweatpants and fuzzy sweaters is far from appealing. My tween daughter shares that sentiment, and now that she's getting older, we've even begun sharing some of our coziest finds. One of our favorite places to find soft and snug clothing is Aerie, and now you can save until December 14. Aerie's holiday sale is offering big savings on items in the Aerie Collection — between 30 percent and 60 percent off. Not only is it a great time to add some warm pieces to your own closet, but to check off your holiday list for loved ones who are also fans of soft, flexible fabrics. Aerie Cozy Holiday Deals Groove-On Velour Zip Sweatshirt, $29.97 (orig. $59.95) Groove-On Rib Velour Flare Pant, $24.97 (orig. $49.95) Patchwork Hoodie, $38.97 (orig. $64.95) Fleece Corset Jogger, $24.97 (orig. $49.95) Fluffy Joggers, $32.97 (orig. $54.95) Tassel Trapper Hat, $20.97 (orig. $34.95) Fur Layered Gloves, $14.97 (orig. $24.95) Lined Sock Booties, $14.97 (orig. $24.95) Aerie Flurry Crew Sweater, $38.46 (orig. $54.95) Aerie Critter Slippers, $20.97 (orig. $34.95) Aerie Cape Scarf, $34.96 (orig. $49.95) My go-to as the temperatures dip is to wear a sweatshirt and pants set, which is an easy way to make a comfortable style look more put-together. My daughter and I share the Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, which has a matching pair of flare pants, and both styles are 50 percent off. The sweatshirt is a more cropped style on me than on my daughter, so I wear it over a soft cotton cami. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, $29.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com Another set we're shopping for and sharing is the super soft Patchwork Hoodie and matching Fleece Corset Jogger. Since pants with pockets are my jam, these are a good option, and "if you want the pants to be more snug size down," according to one shopper. The hoodie can also be worn with a pair of pocket leggings to switch up the look. The shorter length prevents the hoodie from appearing too baggy, and the fabric is a balanced combination of warm and lightweight. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Patchwork Hoodie, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Since nothing says cozy like faux-shearling, the Offline by Aerie Fluffy Joggers — or "teddy bear pants" as my youngest daughter describes them — are my ultimate go-to for keeping me warm from the waist down. They consist of the same fuzzy fabric from the inside out, and make you feel like you've wrapped your legs in your favorite blanket. Because of the fluffy style, I pair these with a fitted top or bodysuit to avoid actually looking like a teddy bear. Aerie Buy It! Offline by Aerie Fluffy Joggers, $32.97 (orig. $54.95); ae.com We're also both stocking up on fuzzy winter accessories to take us through the season. The Tassel Trapper Hat is an oversized faux-fur hat that traps heat from escaping. To match, grab the Fur Layered Gloves, which have two layers of warming fabric — faux fur and knit. We're grabbing them in both black and white since black is more kid-friendly. For indoor wear, we're shopping the snug Lined Sock Booties at just under $15 to keep our feet toasty on our hard flooring. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Fur Layered Gloves, $14.97 (orig. $24.95); ae.com Here are some more cozy styles my daughter and I are shopping this holiday season, so grab your favorites before the Aerie sale ends on December 14. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Flurry Crew Sweater, $38.46 (orig. $54.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Aerie Critter Slippers, $20.97 (orig. $34.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Aerie Cape Scarf, $34.96 (orig. $49.95); ae.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off 36 Gifts for Every Dolly Parton Lover in Your Life This Ninja Coffee Maker 'Brews to Perfection,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale