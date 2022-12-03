My Daughter and I Share This Brand's Coziest Clothes — Here Are the Styles We're Shopping for Up to 50% Off

Teddy pants and faux-fur gloves start at just $15

Published on December 3, 2022 05:00 AM

Aerie Coziest Clothes Tout
Photo: Aerie

Cozy is my love language during the cold winter months, when the thought of changing into anything besides fluffy sweatpants and fuzzy sweaters is far from appealing. My tween daughter shares that sentiment, and now that she's getting older, we've even begun sharing some of our coziest finds. One of our favorite places to find soft and snug clothing is Aerie, and now you can save until December 14.

Aerie's holiday sale is offering big savings on items in the Aerie Collection — between 30 percent and 60 percent off. Not only is it a great time to add some warm pieces to your own closet, but to check off your holiday list for loved ones who are also fans of soft, flexible fabrics.

Aerie Cozy Holiday Deals

My go-to as the temperatures dip is to wear a sweatshirt and pants set, which is an easy way to make a comfortable style look more put-together. My daughter and I share the Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, which has a matching pair of flare pants, and both styles are 50 percent off. The sweatshirt is a more cropped style on me than on my daughter, so I wear it over a soft cotton cami.

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, $29.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Another set we're shopping for and sharing is the super soft Patchwork Hoodie and matching Fleece Corset Jogger. Since pants with pockets are my jam, these are a good option, and "if you want the pants to be more snug size down," according to one shopper. The hoodie can also be worn with a pair of pocket leggings to switch up the look. The shorter length prevents the hoodie from appearing too baggy, and the fabric is a balanced combination of warm and lightweight.

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Patchwork Hoodie, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

Since nothing says cozy like faux-shearling, the Offline by Aerie Fluffy Joggers — or "teddy bear pants" as my youngest daughter describes them — are my ultimate go-to for keeping me warm from the waist down. They consist of the same fuzzy fabric from the inside out, and make you feel like you've wrapped your legs in your favorite blanket. Because of the fluffy style, I pair these with a fitted top or bodysuit to avoid actually looking like a teddy bear.

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Fluffy Joggers, $32.97 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

We're also both stocking up on fuzzy winter accessories to take us through the season. The Tassel Trapper Hat is an oversized faux-fur hat that traps heat from escaping. To match, grab the Fur Layered Gloves, which have two layers of warming fabric — faux fur and knit. We're grabbing them in both black and white since black is more kid-friendly. For indoor wear, we're shopping the snug Lined Sock Booties at just under $15 to keep our feet toasty on our hard flooring.

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Fur Layered Gloves, $14.97 (orig. $24.95); ae.com

Here are some more cozy styles my daughter and I are shopping this holiday season, so grab your favorites before the Aerie sale ends on December 14.

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Flurry Crew Sweater, $38.46 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Critter Slippers, $20.97 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Aerie Coziest Clothes
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Cape Scarf, $34.96 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

