Aerie Has Tons of Comfy Bras on Sale for 60% Off Right Now, and They're Already Selling Out

People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Aerie Since bras don't last forever you might as well stock your wardrobe with your favorite styles while they're significantly marked down, especially from a popular lingerie brand. Luckily, Aerie just slashed prices on tons of comfy bras starting at just $10 apiece, which is nearly the same price as a large drink at Starbucks. The clearance sale includes a variety of styles like wireless, lightly lined, push-up, and sports bras along with tons of other swimwear and workout apparel. You'll also see lace bandeaus and one-shoulder bras that can pass as tops on their own. The best part is all 18 bras featured on our list are 60 percent off and even the most expensive one only costs $24. Aerie Bras on Sale: Real Power Plunge Push Up Slumber Party Lace Bra, $23.98 (orig. $59.95) Real Sunnie Demi Push Up Bra, $19.98 (orig. $49.95) Seamless Strappy Padded Bralette, $11.98 (orig. $29.95) Ribbed Eyelash Lace Trim Longline Bralette, $13.98 (orig. $34.95) Real Power Unlined Sunkissed Lace Bandeau Bra, $13.98 (orig. $34.95) Cotton High Neck Longline Bralette, $11.98 (orig. $29.95) Summer Lights Terry Sports Bra, $9.98 (orig. $24.95) Seamless Padded Bralette, $11.98 (orig. $29.95) Ribbed Cotton Plunge Bralette, $11.98 (orig. $29.95) Seamless One Shoulder Longline Sports Bra, $11.98 (orig. $29.95) Since the launch of its Aerie Real campaign in 2014, the brand has been known for marketing products without altering models who show off its lingerie, which is made with soft fabrics and fits multiple body types. Most of the bras on sale right now are available in a range of sizes from XXS–XXL and 30A–38C. They're also machine washable inside a lingerie bag and should be air dried to keep them in good condition longer. If you're looking for an everyday bra that provides plenty of support and mobility without feeling constricting, consider the Real Chill Wireless Lightly Lined Bra that's discounted to $20. It has adjustable straps and a small amount of built-in breathable padding that gives your breasts natural shaping without the heavy lift of a push-up bra. Choose from four pretty colors while they're all on clearance. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Real Chill Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, $19.98 (orig. $49.95); ae.com Don't get us wrong, we love a good push-up bra, especially when it's made with sexy black lace and gold hardware. Sometimes we want to look bigger than we really are and that's when the Real Power Wireless Push-Up Sunkissed Lace Bra comes into play. It has padded cups and adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback design for additional support. Don't let the lace fabric fool you, though, it's actually super soft and stretchy. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Real Power Wireless Push Up Sunkissed Lace Bra, $21.98 (orig. $54.95); ae.com There's no telling how long this 60 percent off clearance sale will last, and since they're already selling out, now's the time to stock up ASAP. Afterall, you can never have too many bras when you wear one almost every day. Keep scrolling to shop more comfy bras at super low prices. Aerie Buy It! Aerie Modal Ribbed Triangle Bralette, $11.98 (orig. $29.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Macrame Longline Sports Bra, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Aerie Real Power Wireless Push Up Slumber Party Lace Bra, $21.98 (orig. $54.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Aerie Seamless Ring Plunge Bralette, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Ruched Sports Bra, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com Aerie Buy It! Aerie Lace Strappy Bandeau Bralette, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com