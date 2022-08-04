Aerie Has Tons of Comfy Bras on Sale for 60% Off Right Now, and They're Already Selling Out

Check out 18 styles that cost as little as $10

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Aerie Sale
Photo: Aerie

Since bras don't last forever you might as well stock your wardrobe with your favorite styles while they're significantly marked down, especially from a popular lingerie brand.

Luckily, Aerie just slashed prices on tons of comfy bras starting at just $10 apiece, which is nearly the same price as a large drink at Starbucks. The clearance sale includes a variety of styles like wireless, lightly lined, push-up, and sports bras along with tons of other swimwear and workout apparel. You'll also see lace bandeaus and one-shoulder bras that can pass as tops on their own.

The best part is all 18 bras featured on our list are 60 percent off and even the most expensive one only costs $24. Hurry though, some are already sold out in select sizes and colors.

Aerie Bras on Sale:

Since the launch of its Aerie Real campaign in 2014, the brand has been known for marketing products without altering models who show off its lingerie, which is made with soft fabrics and fits multiple body types. Most of the bras on sale right now are available in a range of sizes from XXS–XXL and 30A–38C. They're also machine washable inside a lingerie bag and should be air dried to keep them in good condition longer.

If you're looking for an everyday bra that provides plenty of support and mobility without feeling constricting, consider the Real Chill Wireless Lightly Lined Bra that's discounted to $20. It has adjustable straps and a small amount of built-in breathable padding that gives your breasts natural shaping without the heavy lift of a push-up bra. Choose from four pretty colors while they're all on clearance.

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Real Chill Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, $19.98 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

Don't get us wrong, we love a good push-up bra, especially when it's made with sexy black lace and gold hardware. Sometimes we want to look bigger than we really are and that's when the Real Power Wireless Push-Up Sunkissed Lace Bra comes into play. It has padded cups and adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback design for additional support. Don't let the lace fabric fool you, though, it's actually super soft and stretchy.

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Real Power Wireless Push Up Sunkissed Lace Bra, $21.98 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

There's no telling how long this 60 percent off clearance sale will last, and since they're already selling out, now's the time to stock up ASAP. Afterall, you can never have too many bras when you wear one almost every day.

Keep scrolling to shop more comfy bras at super low prices.

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Modal Ribbed Triangle Bralette, $11.98 (orig. $29.95); ae.com

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Macrame Longline Sports Bra, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Real Power Wireless Push Up Slumber Party Lace Bra, $21.98 (orig. $54.95); ae.com

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Seamless Ring Plunge Bralette, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Offline By Aerie Real Me Ruched Sports Bra, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Aerie Sale
Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Lace Strappy Bandeau Bralette, $13.98 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Aerie Real Free Offline Sports Padded Bralette Bras
Aerie's Entire Bra Section Is 50% Off Today — Including a Lightly-Lined Style That 'Melts Into Your Skin'
Nordstrom Bra Sale Tout
Tons of Comfy Bras Are Under $40 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but Only for a Few More Days
Comfy bra round-up
Beat the Prime Day Rush and Snag on Comfy Bras While They're Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
VS Semi Annual Sale Swimwear tout
At This Year's Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale, Swimwear Is as Little as $10
Anthropologie Spring Sale Tout
These Comfy Spring Finds Are Up to 43% Off at Anthropologie Right Now
11 Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Hanes
The 11 Best Prime Day Deals on Hanes Hoodies, T-Shirts, Underwear, Bras, and More Staples
Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra
This Wireless Bra That's 63% Off Is So Comfortable, It Has Amazon Shoppers Feeling Like They 'Hit the Jackpot'
Flattering Swimsuits Sale Tout
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits and Bikinis Are on Sale for Nearly 50% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2 Deals
Amazon's New Prime Day Deals May Be Even Better Than Yesterday's — Here Are 135 Worth Adding to Your Cart
Roundup of Walmart Prime Day Compete Sales Tout
Walmart's Summer Sale Is Here! Shop 36 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Shark Vacuum for Under $100
AKAMC 3 Pack Women's Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra
These Best-Selling Sports Bras on Amazon Come in a 3-Pack That's 60% Off Right Now
Comfortable Bras
10 Comfortable Bras on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon, Including Calvin Klein Best-Sellers for Up to 51% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Bella Hadid/Instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
12 Lingerie Brands Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Years
amazon fashion items
These Are the Most-Loved Winter Fashion Items on Amazon Under $30, Including the Viral Butt-Lifting Leggings
Lake pajamas
You Have 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 40% Off the Cooling Pajamas Jennifer Garner Has Worn 