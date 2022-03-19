Nurses on Reddit Swear by These Sneakers That Are Like 'Walking on Air' — and They're 30% Off at Amazon
Finding comfortable sneakers should be easier than it actually is. After all, you could try on sneakers in the store, only to buy them and spend hours in shoes that leave you with blisters and sore heels at the end of the day. Rather than put it to chance, take the recommendation of nurses on Reddit who recommend the Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe for sneakers that are actually comfortable.
The popular Adidas sneakers are designed with extra cushioning on the sole that provides comfort all day long. A mesh exterior enhances breathability, so your feet won't feel constricted and can stay dry during hot days, and the inside is lined with a memory foam material that offers a soft pillow-like support that hugs your feet. Plus, the lightweight shoes are easy to slip on — no tying laces required.
Normally priced at $70, the sneakers have been slashed to just $49 at Amazon. Available in sizes 5 to 12, the sneakers can be worn for just about any outing, whether you're simply running errands or planning to be on your feet for several hours during the day.
These sneakers are among the most popular at Amazon, having netted more than 54,000 perfect ratings. Many enthuse that they're "comfortable, everyday shoes" that make you feel like you're "walking on air." One user even said, "They've been through nursing school, clinical rotations, work as an RN, amusement parks, hikes… you name it, and have proved the most comfortable, faithful shoes thus far," while another wrote: "These shoes are the best shoes I've ever had and I'm a shoe fanatic!"
A third reviewer who's a nurse shared that "these shoes have saved my feet a lot of pain." They also explained that they often go to Disney World several times a month and they can wear these shoes without their "feet ending up swollen and in pain by the end of the day." Plus, they also wrote: "I would recommend these shoes to anyone who is on their feet for hours every day."
