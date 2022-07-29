It's Your Last Chance to Save on These Nurse-Approved Sneakers Before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends
If your go-to sneakers are getting worn out, now's your last chance to replace them with the comfy shoes that even nurses swear by.
As part of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, the mega popular Adidas Supernova Running Shoes are 25 percent off — but not for much longer. The retailer's biggest sale of the year ends on Sunday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so you're running out of time to save on the comfortable shoes.
Ideal for exercise or everyday wear, the lace-up sneakers provide ample support thanks to the footbed's two types of foam cushioning that evenly distributes weight, absorbs impact, and rebounds quickly after every stride. It also features targeted contouring to ensure the shoe fits properly.
The sneakers are made of the brand's Primegreen material, which uses at least 50 percent recycled materials. Along with being sustainable, they're also designed with a breathable ventilated upper, making them a great choice for your sweaty workouts or summer in general.
Available in sizes 5 through 11, the sneakers come in three colorways: black, light pink, and magenta. Every color is marked down during the sale, but some sizes are already sold out.
The shoes are a hit among shoppers and have received hundreds of five-star ratings, some of which have been pulled in from the Adidas website. Many reviewers have called out the "incredible" quality of the "light and comfortable" shoes that "provide good support."
Even people who are on their feet for long work shifts are impressed by them. One reviewer who's on their "feet for 12 hours at a time" as a nurse wrote, "I originally bought these for running and loved them so much, I bought another pair for work." Other shoppers appreciate the "sleek design" of the shoes, with one saying they "look amazing."
The clock is ticking down on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so pick up a pair of Adidas Supernova Running Shoes before the savings end — and be sure to check out more last-minute comfy shoe deals below.
Shop More Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneaker Deals:
- Nike Air Presto Sneaker, $103.99 (orig. $135)
- Vionic Leyo Sneaker, $79.90 (orig. $129.95)
- Ugg Alameda Slip-On Sneaker, $69.90 (orig. $100)
- Merrel Moab Flight Trail Running Shoe, $79.99 (orig. $120)
- Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.95–$100)
- Asics Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoe, $119.99 (orig. $160)
- Dolce Vita Zina Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $115)
