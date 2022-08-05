Shoppers Say These Plus-Size Sports Bras Are 'Super Comfortable' — and They're 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

For anyone who wears them, finding a dream sports bra can feel like a never-ending search. And especially for those with larger busts who don't wear "standard," easy-to-find sizes (I'm right there with you on this), the challenges pile up. After all, finding something that fits well, provides enough support, doesn't dig in painfully, and is actually cute can feel totally elusive.

Don't give up quite yet, because we've finally found the answer. The Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra checks all our boxes, and it's also a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon — bringing the price down to just $21 apiece.

These bras, available in three neutral shades — black, white, and gray — come in sizes 1X–4X, making it one of the more size-inclusive sports bra options for plus-size shoppers. And they're actually made for larger busts, complete with thick, comfortable straps that won't dig into your shoulders all day.

Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com

The polyester-elastane blend makes for a breathable, stretchy fabric that doesn't feel heavy on your skin all day, even after a workout. A set of mesh panels on the back adds to the lightweight breathability and all-day air-flow. The back also features a cute cutout design, while still providing plenty of solid support.

Removable cups make the bra more versatile for your preferences, plus they're machine washable — so you won't have to worry about them getting warped or shrinking. Rated as "medium support," the sports bra is supportive enough to do any relaxed to moderately strenuous activity, while a long run or jumping workout might require something a little more supportive.

Amazon reviewers are loving this "super comfortable" plus-size sports bra option. One attested that this bra provides "full coverage, [is] not tight, and the band stays in place." They also noted, "I'm a 36DDD, so finding a good sports bra is difficult. This one fits great."

Another five-star reviewer remarked that it "fits well and has good support. It's really comfortable while working out. It doesn't ride up or pinch." They also added, "I would buy this again."

Head to Amazon to try the Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra while it's still on sale for just $21.

