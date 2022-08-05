People.com Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say These Plus-Size Sports Bras Are 'Super Comfortable' — and They're 40% Off at Amazon Right Now “I would buy this again” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon For anyone who wears them, finding a dream sports bra can feel like a never-ending search. And especially for those with larger busts who don't wear "standard," easy-to-find sizes (I'm right there with you on this), the challenges pile up. After all, finding something that fits well, provides enough support, doesn't dig in painfully, and is actually cute can feel totally elusive. Don't give up quite yet, because we've finally found the answer. The Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra checks all our boxes, and it's also a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon — bringing the price down to just $21 apiece. These bras, available in three neutral shades — black, white, and gray — come in sizes 1X–4X, making it one of the more size-inclusive sports bra options for plus-size shoppers. And they're actually made for larger busts, complete with thick, comfortable straps that won't dig into your shoulders all day. Amazon Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The polyester-elastane blend makes for a breathable, stretchy fabric that doesn't feel heavy on your skin all day, even after a workout. A set of mesh panels on the back adds to the lightweight breathability and all-day air-flow. The back also features a cute cutout design, while still providing plenty of solid support. Removable cups make the bra more versatile for your preferences, plus they're machine washable — so you won't have to worry about them getting warped or shrinking. Rated as "medium support," the sports bra is supportive enough to do any relaxed to moderately strenuous activity, while a long run or jumping workout might require something a little more supportive. Amazon reviewers are loving this "super comfortable" plus-size sports bra option. One attested that this bra provides "full coverage, [is] not tight, and the band stays in place." They also noted, "I'm a 36DDD, so finding a good sports bra is difficult. This one fits great." Another five-star reviewer remarked that it "fits well and has good support. It's really comfortable while working out. It doesn't ride up or pinch." They also added, "I would buy this again." Head to Amazon to try the Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra while it's still on sale for just $21. Amazon Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.