Shoppers Say These Plus-Size Sports Bras Are 'Super Comfortable' — and They're 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

“I would buy this again”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

adidas Women's Training Medium Support Good Level Bra
Photo: Amazon

For anyone who wears them, finding a dream sports bra can feel like a never-ending search. And especially for those with larger busts who don't wear "standard," easy-to-find sizes (I'm right there with you on this), the challenges pile up. After all, finding something that fits well, provides enough support, doesn't dig in painfully, and is actually cute can feel totally elusive.

Don't give up quite yet, because we've finally found the answer. The Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra checks all our boxes, and it's also a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon — bringing the price down to just $21 apiece.

These bras, available in three neutral shades — black, white, and gray — come in sizes 1X–4X, making it one of the more size-inclusive sports bra options for plus-size shoppers. And they're actually made for larger busts, complete with thick, comfortable straps that won't dig into your shoulders all day.

adidas Women's Training Medium Support Good Level Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com

The polyester-elastane blend makes for a breathable, stretchy fabric that doesn't feel heavy on your skin all day, even after a workout. A set of mesh panels on the back adds to the lightweight breathability and all-day air-flow. The back also features a cute cutout design, while still providing plenty of solid support.

Removable cups make the bra more versatile for your preferences, plus they're machine washable — so you won't have to worry about them getting warped or shrinking. Rated as "medium support," the sports bra is supportive enough to do any relaxed to moderately strenuous activity, while a long run or jumping workout might require something a little more supportive.

Amazon reviewers are loving this "super comfortable" plus-size sports bra option. One attested that this bra provides "full coverage, [is] not tight, and the band stays in place." They also noted, "I'm a 36DDD, so finding a good sports bra is difficult. This one fits great."

Another five-star reviewer remarked that it "fits well and has good support. It's really comfortable while working out. It doesn't ride up or pinch." They also added, "I would buy this again."

Head to Amazon to try the Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra while it's still on sale for just $21.

adidas Women's Training Medium Support Good Level Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com

adidas Women's Training Medium Support Good Level Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Plus-Size Good Level Sports Bra, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Aerie Sale
Aerie Has Tons of Comfy Bras on Sale for 60% Off Right Now, and They're Already Selling Out
Nordstrom Bra Sale Tout
Tons of Comfy Bras Are Under $40 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but Only for a Few More Days
Running Girl Criss Cross Sports Bra Tout
This Best-Selling Amazon Sports Bra Looks Like It's from a Pricey Brand, but It's on Sale for Only $13
Unbranded Women's Sleeveless Loose Plain Dress tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Airy Dress with Pockets — and It's on Sale Right Now
Workout Dress Sale
This Amazon Best-Seller That Shoppers Say Is a 'Perfect Dupe' for a TikTok-Popular Workout Dress Is on Sale
Body Suit Sale
This Basic Bodysuit Is the Wardrobe Staple Shoppers Say 'Goes with Everything,' and It's 40% Off
ZESICA Women's Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Maxi Dress Tout
Shoppers Are Calling This Square Neck Ruffle Maxi the 'Perfect' Summer Dress
Amazon Pillow Deal
The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Best-Selling V-Neck Tee
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Perfect Summer Tee' That's on Sale for $21
Amazon Essentials Bralette 2-pack sale
These Amazon Bralettes That Feel 'Like You're Not Wearing Anything' Are $10 Apiece Right Now
Early Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals Tout
Get Moving on These Early Activewear Deals Ahead of the Prime Day Rush and Save Up to 62%
Comfy bra round-up
Beat the Prime Day Rush and Snag on Comfy Bras While They're Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
True & Co Bra AMZF Deal
The Super Soft and Comfy Wireless Bras That Shoppers Love Are Up to 40% Off During Amazon Prime Day
Fruit of the Loom Women's Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra
More Than 43,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These 'Beyond Comfortable' Sports Bras a Perfect Rating
HYLEORY Full XL Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top
Deal Alert! Amazon Is Offering Up to 78% Off This 'Fluffy' Yet Breathable Cooling Mattress Pad