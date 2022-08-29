Reviewers Call These the 'Best Wear-Everywhere' Sneakers — and They're on Sale for as Little as $42

No matter your personal style, it's hard to deny the power of everyday sneakers. If you don't already have a go-to pair, it's past time to seek one out.

Thankfully, there's a shopper-loved option you can turn to, and it's on sale too. The Adidas Grand Court Sneaker is the best-seller in its category on Amazon, and it's currently a great deal at up to 35 percent off.

The shoes feature a classic '70s style reinvented for the modern era, which results in a sleek, low profile; a simple color scheme; and that instantly recognizable Adidas flair. The Grand Courts have a leather upper, which provides long-lasting wear, while the inside is all about comfort.

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, $42.26–$52.49 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Wearers step comfortably on the shoe's inner lining of Cloudfoam, which provides cushion and support all day, whether you're walking or running. The style is tennis-inspired — and great for hitting the court — but also functional for just about anything else you might have in mind, like tackling a list of errands.

In the classic black and white color scheme shown above, the shoes come in sizes 5–11, and each size is discounted, with some going up to 35 percent off. That's bringing the price for the sneakers that shoppers call "amazing" to as little as $42 — a great deal, considering how much use customers get out of them.

They've racked up an impressive 30,000 five-star ratings to date. One reviewer raved that they're "the best wear-everywhere shoes," while another attested they're "like pillows on your feet."

A third five-star reviewer praised their comfort: "I have plantar fasciitis and I have struggled for years to find a good shoe that won't kill my arches. These shoes have been a lifesaver for me. I can walk and my feet don't hurt!"

Head to Amazon and grab your own pair of Adidas Grand Court Sneakers while they're up to 35 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.