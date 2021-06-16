These 'Unbelievably Comfortable' Slides Are a Hit with Kate Hudson and Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

Even if you've dubbed your trusty rubber slides as your "grabbing the mail" shoes, the second a celebrity wears them off-duty, they get a whole new life and purpose. Slides for running errands? Duh. Slides to happy hour? Sure. Slides with a pantsuit or dress? Why not? They're a surprisingly versatile shoe. And in the case of the Adidas Adilette slides, there is not just one, but a whole army of stars dedicated to repurposing them in a variety of outfits.