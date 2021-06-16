These 'Unbelievably Comfortable' Slides Are a Hit with Kate Hudson and Thousands of Amazon Shoppers
Even if you've dubbed your trusty rubber slides as your "grabbing the mail" shoes, the second a celebrity wears them off-duty, they get a whole new life and purpose. Slides for running errands? Duh. Slides to happy hour? Sure. Slides with a pantsuit or dress? Why not? They're a surprisingly versatile shoe. And in the case of the Adidas Adilette slides, there is not just one, but a whole army of stars dedicated to repurposing them in a variety of outfits.
Exhibit A? Kate Hudson, who has worn these on multiple occasions and even has them in different colors. If you're one who likes variety, Amazon has 52 colors to choose from. Petrified by choice overload? The classic black-and-white slide is never a bad idea, and the halo green option is a definite "yes" with summer here.
Ashley Benson also is a fan of the easy slides, sporting hers with Saint Laurent. More recently, Jennifer Lawrence wore a pair with a flowy white dress. And giving the double-whammy stamp of approval is couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, who wore matching pairs. (So maybe your partner needs a set too, because, you know, fashion?)
"I have goofed on folks for wearing these for years and I was wrong and repent," wrote one Amazon reviewer who followed this advice. "Not only did I get these, I got a pair for my boyfriend and he likes his, too."
So, the celeb backing is there. But what else makes them deserving of a spot on your shoe rack?
Well, anything with a cushy footbed is going to feel fabulous, and it's only improved if it has a durable rubber sole - two things these Adilette slides have on lock. One shopper touted them as "unbelievably comfortable," adding that they beat out the luxury competitor versions from Gucci and Givenchy in price and fit. The squishy fit and feel is courtesy of Adidas' Cloudfoam Plus design, and it's noticeable.
"This is the most comfortable slip-on I have ever purchased!" wrote a satisfied reviewer. "I usually get heel pain when I walk or stand for a prolonged time, but I can walk with this pair the whole day with no problem (very comfortable!)." Another owner furthered this sentiment, writing, "These things feel like marshmallows when you slide them on."
Pillows for your feet that have a celeb seal of approval? These slides may just be the only shoes that make an appearance all summer. With 52 different colors to choose from - and a few color combos and sizes on sale right now - it might be time to purchase a pair and become a certified slide fanatic.