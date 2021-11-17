Adele Wore the Most Stunning Custom Saturn Earrings — Shop These Affordable Lookalike Styles Now
Adele was easy on the eyes during her recent One Night Only concert special on CBS. The singer stunned in a fitted black gown paired with custom Saturn earrings by Elsa Schiaparelli Haute Couture, looking every bit the powerhouse superstar that she is. While performing new songs from her upcoming album 30, out Friday, as well as popular favorites from her previous albums, the musician looked elegant as ever, with her pretty planetary earrings mesmerizing us all the while.
Adele has previously shared the significant meaning behind the recurrent Saturn theme (she also has a sizable Saturn tattoo on her forearm), explaining that a Saturn return is an astrological event that happens when Saturn returns to the spot in the sky where it previously was when a person was born, usually around 30 years later. It marks a point in life defined by major changes including engagements, breakups, career changes, moves, and more — all signaling a new chapter.
One thing's for sure, Adele is thriving, and we're simply awestruck by her strength, grace, and undeniable talent. And if you're looking to own an empowering pair of Saturn earrings yourself, we've rounded up several stunning pairs that are equally out of this world — at a much more affordable price point.
Crafted with cultured freshwater pearls and 18-karat gold over sterling silver, this striking style would be a hit for the holiday season, and would pair perfectly with both casual and formal outfits.
Buy It! Ross Simon Pearl Planet Drop Earrings, $129; amazon.com
If you're looking for a more subtle take on Adele's accessory, this sweet stud style is a nice, budget-friendly option that comes in five cosmic colors. The white opal option is a solid choice for an everyday, quality-made earring that's also quite special.
Buy It! Laonato Planet Earrings, $16.49; amazon.com
"These are so cute and dainty," one reviewer shared. "I love pairing them with my stars and moon earrings. I haven't seen any discoloration, and I haven't had any irritation from them."
Buy It! Gabi Rielle Planet and Star Earrings, $44.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Eye Candy Los Angeles Saturn Earrings, $19.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Shein Planet Drop Earrings, $2.50; shein.com
Thanks to Adele, we're suddenly smitten with these gorgeous, galactic earrings and think they add a brilliant touch of glamour to any look.
