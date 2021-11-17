Adele Wore the Most Stunning Custom Saturn Earrings — Shop These Affordable Lookalike Styles Now

Adele was easy on the eyes during her recent One Night Only concert special on CBS. The singer stunned in a fitted black gown paired with custom Saturn earrings by Elsa Schiaparelli Haute Couture, looking every bit the powerhouse superstar that she is. While performing new songs from her upcoming album 30, out Friday, as well as popular favorites from her previous albums, the musician looked elegant as ever, with her pretty planetary earrings mesmerizing us all the while.