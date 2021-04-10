Amazon Has a Hidden Section of Top-Rated Sports Bras, Leggings, and Shorts for Under $30

Profile Menu
Over the last few years, Amazon has become a haven for inexpensive clothes — everything from flowy spring dresses to comfortable walking shoes. And while deals and sales can be found on the site every day, there are some hidden departments you might not be aware of, including a section dedicated to activewear under $30.
Here, shoppers can always find a wealth of workout clothes — minus the hefty price tag — packed with leggings, yoga pants, joggers, sports bras, crop tops, and bike shorts. Prices are as low as $7 on beloved fitness brands like Champion and Hanes, along with popular Amazon lines like Crz Yoga and Colorfulkoala. To make shopping easy, we’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best items. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks on comfortable leggings, shorts, and sports bras.
Whether you’re looking to workout or simply laze around, there’s something for everyone with these leggings. Colofulkoala’s high-waisted leggings have become Amazon’s best-seller, picking up over 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. The buttery soft, stretchy fabric provides unrestricted movement during yoga practice or on the treadmill, complete with side pockets to store keys and a phone when you’re on the go. If it’s a matching set you’re after, consider the Tsutaya seamless leggings, which are available to shop with a matching long-sleeve top that’s also under $30. And if you’re simply looking for another pair of joggers to add to the collection, don’t overlook the La12st soft sweats, designed with pockets and a drawstring waist. Shoppers have said they’re the “softest pants you’ll ever wear.”
Choose from a wealth of sports bras and crop tops in this section, like the Running Girl criss-cross sports bra that not only provides coverage but also wicks away sweat during rigorous workouts. Or you can opt for the Lemedy Crop Tank Top that has a built-in sports bra designed to provide all-day comfort. And those who are tired of digging at the wire in their bras should try the Bestena seamless sports bra: It’s incredibly stretchy and doesn’t pinch, itch, or provide discomfort while working out.
There’s a huge selection of shorts in this section, including tight, stretchy, and soft varieties. Slip into the Crz Yoga quick-dry shorts for a breathable fit, complete with a drawstring waistband and internal pockets to store keys and other smaller items. If it’s something stretchy you’re after, try the Gym People’s high-waisted bike shorts, which not only wick away sweat but also come with two deep pockets on both sides. And if you’re just in the mood to yank on a pair of soft, cozy shorts, you can’t go wrong with Hanes’ jersey shorts, which have nabbed over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers have called them “unicorn shorts,” explaining that they don’t slide down or pill after a few washes.
Whether you’re preparing to workout outdoors or simply need a pair of comfortable shorts to wear on weekends, head to the under-$30 activewear section on Amazon to find tons of fitness attire at a guaranteed low price.
