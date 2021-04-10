Amazon Has a Hidden Section of Top-Rated Sports Bras, Leggings, and Shorts for Under $30

Whether you’re looking to workout or simply laze around, there’s something for everyone with these leggings. Colofulkoala’s high-waisted leggings have become Amazon’s best-seller, picking up over 24,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. The buttery soft, stretchy fabric provides unrestricted movement during yoga practice or on the treadmill, complete with side pockets to store keys and a phone when you’re on the go. If it’s a matching set you’re after, consider the Tsutaya seamless leggings, which are available to shop with a matching long-sleeve top that’s also under $30. And if you’re simply looking for another pair of joggers to add to the collection, don’t overlook the La12st soft sweats, designed with pockets and a drawstring waist. Shoppers have said they’re the “softest pants you’ll ever wear.”