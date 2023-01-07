Amazon Quietly Launched a Section That's Packed with Comfy Activewear — and Our Favorite Finds Are on Sale

Score up to 68 percent off New Balance sneakers, Adidas leggings, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Published on January 7, 2023 06:30 AM

amazon activewear deals tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you're itching to refresh your fitness apparel without breaking the bank, Amazon's got you covered.

The retailer quietly launched a section that's packed with activewear — and all of our favorite finds are on sale for up to 68 percent off. That includes can't-miss deals on New Balance sneakers, Adidas leggings, and Champion sports bras. From comfy joggers to fleece-lined running jackets, there are affordable upgrades for every closet.

To make things as easy as possible, we pulled together our favorite activewear deals happening at Amazon this weekend. There are no end dates listed for these deals, so be sure to add your favorite finds to your cart before the savings disappear.

10 Best Activewear and Sneaker Deals:

Whether you plan on putting in mileage on a walking pad at home or hitting the gym for a fitness class, supportive sneakers are a must. We're eyeing the New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneakers while they're on sale. They have a suede outsole and the brand's signature Fresh Foam midsole that's flexible and cushiony.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker, $59.98 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

More than 1,600 customers have given the shoes a five-star rating, calling them "super cute" and "very comfortable." One shopper wrote, "I wore these for an entire day — out to brunch, to the aquarium, a mile walk on the beach, and then to a four-hour concert where we stood most of the time," and added, "My feet were happy all day long."

If you're in the market for new bottoms, there are plenty of stretchy leggings on sale. Right now, you can save up to 45 percent on the Core 10 All Day Comfort High-Waist Yoga Leggings, which feature a high waistband and side panel pockets. Made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex, the moisture-wicking leggings are easy to move in. Customers who've given them a perfect rating say they're "extremely flattering" and "super soft."

Core Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 All Day Comfort High-Waist Yoga Leggings, $16.40 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

Looking for bottoms with more of a relaxed fit? Opt for the popular Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Jogger Pants now that they're on sale for as little as $14. Available in 15 colors, the joggers have patch pockets and an adjustable drawstring. The popular pants have more than 7,800 five-star ratings from customers who call them "amazingly comfortable." One reviewer raved, "I wanted something that was comfy and stretchy for after surgery and these were absolutely it!"

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant, $13.60 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

If you're looking for a warm workout jacket to wear this winter, check out the Baleaf Running Jacket that has soft fleece lining. With two hand pockets, a back zipper pocket, and two inner pockets, it has plenty of options to store small essentials while you're on the go.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite finds, then head to Amazon to check out its new activewear section.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Running Jacket Water Resistant Full Zip
Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Fleece-Lined Running Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, $66.34–$69.98 (orig. $85); amazon.com

adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Classics Tonal 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Adicolor Classics Tonal 3-Stripes Leggings, $39.20–$40 (orig. $50); amazon.com

PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Puma Seamless Sports Bra, $14.29–$15.97 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Core 10 by Reebok Women's Crop Fitted Muscle Tank
Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 by Reebok Crop Fitted Muscle Tank, $8.01–$13.62 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

Gonii Ankle Socks Womens Running Athletic No Show Socks Cushioned
Amazon

Buy It! Gonii Athletic Cushioned Socks, 5 Pairs, $17.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Champion Womens Infinity Racerback Sports Bra for Women, Moisture-Wicking Sports Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Sweat Wicking Sports Bra, $20.12 (orig. $25); amazon.com

