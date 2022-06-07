Amazon Shoppers Love These 'Super Soft' and 'Flattering' Shorts That Come in 44 Colors — and They're Just $26
Summer has made a welcome appearance, and that means it's time to bust out the warm-weather gear. A versatile pair of shorts can work wonders to refresh your wardrobe, and Amazon customers are loving the Acelitt shorts right now. Plus, they're on sale!
Made of 100 percent cotton material, the lightweight shorts are a great way to beat the summer heat. They have a wide-leg fit for added comfort, making them perfect for a day at the beach or whenever you need to pop out to run a few errands on blazing hot days.
The drawstring waist also gives a precise fit without being too constricting. Best of all? The shorts have pockets on the sides and in the back, providing plenty of functionality for on-the-go days. They wear well, too, according to one reviewer who raved about their "oversized look and how flattering they are around [the] legs and butt."
Buy It! Acelitt Casual Shorts in Black, $25.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Select pairs are on sale for as little as $26 and you can choose from six sizes (small to 3XL). Plus, you're bound to find just the right color since they come in 44 hues, including both solids and prints. The black ones are classic and ultra-versatile for mixing and matching while the palm leaf print offers a playful tropical vibe. Opt to style them with sandals and a T-shirt for afternoon picnics or with heels and a breezy blouse for alfresco dinners.
Really, it's no wonder they've received more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers said the shorts are "super soft" and that they'd "wear them every single day" if they could. Another customer loved them so much that they ordered four different pairs. It makes sense — after all, they manage to be both comfortable and flattering while offering up four pockets to hold your phone, keys, and other essentials.
Whether you dress the cotton shorts up or down, you'll be stylishly cool all summer long. Keep scrolling to buy a pair (or two!) while they're on sale.
Buy It! Acelitt Casual Shorts in Khaki, $25.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Acelitt Casual Shorts in Green Floral, $25.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Acelitt Casual Shorts in Sky Blue, $26.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
