Amazon Shoppers Found a Genius Vaccination Card and Passport Holder Combo for Under $10

After two years spent canceling vacation plans and hanging at home, many people are jumping at the chance to get back into travel mode. And while you can never go wrong with a local road trip or weekend at the beach, you might feel ready to hop on a plane and explore another country — as long as you're properly protected against COVID-19, of course. To travel internationally now means needing to carry proof of your vaccinations — which is why this passport and vaccination card combo holder from Amazon is such a game-changer.
The lightweight holder perfectly fits every document you'd want to have on you while traveling abroad: your passport, credit cards, ID, and CDC vaccination card. It's durable too thanks to being made from weather-resistant faux leather and has RFID blocking technology that protects against information theft, so you won't have to worry about anybody secretly scanning your data while you're enjoying your trip. It also features a sturdy magnetic button closure to keep your items safe, as well as a tiny pen that has its own resting spot inside.
The holder isn't just functional, though; with 34 colors and patterns to choose from including rose gold (which you can snag for less than $10 right now), classic brown, and even a version of Van Gogh's Starry Night, it's also seriously stylish. It's slim enough to fit easily into your pocket or backpack, and if you like the look, you can also pick up matching luggage tags to complete the set.
There's so much to love about this passport and vaccination card holder combo, as seen by the 3,400 five-star ratings it has. Many Amazon reviewers have raved about the accessory's convenience and design, with one shopper noting that it's "just the perfect size" and another praising how it looked "brand new" even after several months of use. Plus, according to Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which feature the retailer's most sought-after products in real time, this passport and vaccine card holder has seen a 70 percent increase in sales recently. So it seems like everyone is grabbing one before their next trip!
If you're finally feeling ready to start traveling again and want to make it easy to travel with your most important documents, add one of these passport and vaccine card holders to your shopping cart now.
