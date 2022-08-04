The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Spoiler alert: Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on August 4, 2022 03:00 PM

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo.

All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.

But then, three years ago, I tried a pair of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans.

My roommate re-introduced me to the brand: As she tried on a new pair in our shared hallway mirror, I was instantly impressed by the flattering fit, high-quality look, and understated design — unlike older styles, these Abercrombie & Fitch jeans were surprisingly logo-free. When she told me where they were from, I laughed, visions of the store lined with photos of shirtless models flooding my mind.

I couldn't believe my fingers as I typed the website into my phone, but all of a sudden, I was ordering a pair for myself: a high-rise, medium wash mom jean that quickly became my go-to pick.

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Mom Jean in Medium, $62.30 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

Ever since, I've turned to Abercrombie & Fitch for my favorite jeans — and so have all of my friends. Its affordable denim selection includes a mix of staples you'll wear on repeat and trendy styles with details like criss-cross buttons and split hems.

Plus, the brand now offers a Curve Love collection, which caters to fuller figures. If you have a smaller waist and bigger backside like me, you've probably dealt with the annoying gap in the back of your jeans before. Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love collection is designed with extra room in the hips without expanding the waist size, so you can avoid that exact issue. Thousands of TikToker's back up the line too, raving about how comfortable and flattering the fit is.

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean in Medium, $62.30 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

The rumors are true: Abercrombie & Fitch is back and better than ever — and now is the perfect time to try the brand's jeans on for size, because they're all on sale. Until August 8, you can score 30 percent off of all denim, including jeans, shorts, skirts, and jackets. Plus, everything else at the retailer is marked down by 25 percent right now, and let me tell you, the brand has stepped up its dress game, too.

Below, shop more best-selling Abercrombie & Fitch denim on sale.

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Slim Straight Jean in Light Wash, $62.30 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean in White, $63 (orig. $90); abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 80s Mom Jean in Medium Ripped Wash, $69.30 (orig. $99); abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch denim sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean in Black, $70 (orig. $100); abercrombie.com

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

