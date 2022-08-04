The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo.

All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.

But then, three years ago, I tried a pair of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans.

My roommate re-introduced me to the brand: As she tried on a new pair in our shared hallway mirror, I was instantly impressed by the flattering fit, high-quality look, and understated design — unlike older styles, these Abercrombie & Fitch jeans were surprisingly logo-free. When she told me where they were from, I laughed, visions of the store lined with photos of shirtless models flooding my mind.

I couldn't believe my fingers as I typed the website into my phone, but all of a sudden, I was ordering a pair for myself: a high-rise, medium wash mom jean that quickly became my go-to pick.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Mom Jean in Medium, $62.30 (orig. $89)

Ever since, I've turned to Abercrombie & Fitch for my favorite jeans — and so have all of my friends. Its affordable denim selection includes a mix of staples you'll wear on repeat and trendy styles with details like criss-cross buttons and split hems.

Plus, the brand now offers a Curve Love collection, which caters to fuller figures. If you have a smaller waist and bigger backside like me, you've probably dealt with the annoying gap in the back of your jeans before. Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love collection is designed with extra room in the hips without expanding the waist size, so you can avoid that exact issue. Thousands of TikToker's back up the line too, raving about how comfortable and flattering the fit is.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean in Medium, $62.30 (orig. $89)

The rumors are true: Abercrombie & Fitch is back and better than ever — and now is the perfect time to try the brand's jeans on for size, because they're all on sale. Until August 8, you can score 30 percent off of all denim, including jeans, shorts, skirts, and jackets. Plus, everything else at the retailer is marked down by 25 percent right now, and let me tell you, the brand has stepped up its dress game, too.

Below, shop more best-selling Abercrombie & Fitch denim on sale.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Slim Straight Jean in Light Wash, $62.30 (orig. $89)

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean in White, $63 (orig. $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 80s Mom Jean in Medium Ripped Wash, $69.30 (orig. $99)

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean in Black, $70 (orig. $100)

