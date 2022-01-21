Target Shoppers Love This $18 Sweatshirt So Much, They're Buying It in Multiple Colors

If you gravitate towards breezy dresses during the spring and summer, blazers and boots during the fall, and all things cozy throughout the winter, you may have intentionally (or unintentionally) developed a style uniform. Though you likely have go-to pieces that allow you to embrace your uniform daily, there's almost always room to add a new style — and that's especially true if it's a piece shoppers swear by. So, get ready to add this under-$20 Target sweatshirt that shoppers say they can't stop wearing to your wintertime rotation.