Target Shoppers Love This $18 Sweatshirt So Much, They're Buying It in Multiple Colors
If you gravitate towards breezy dresses during the spring and summer, blazers and boots during the fall, and all things cozy throughout the winter, you may have intentionally (or unintentionally) developed a style uniform. Though you likely have go-to pieces that allow you to embrace your uniform daily, there's almost always room to add a new style — and that's especially true if it's a piece shoppers swear by. So, get ready to add this under-$20 Target sweatshirt that shoppers say they can't stop wearing to your wintertime rotation.
Although many of us miss getting more dressed up and having places to go, one of the benefits of spending more time at home the past few years has been the sheer number of sweatshirts, sweatpants, and comfortable sets that have flown onto the winter style scene. One such example is the A New Day sweatshirt, which just so happens to be one of the highest rated sweatshirts for women at Target.
"So well made and so soft," said one shopper. "The moment I put it on, I fell in love."
"Love this sweatshirt," wrote another five-star reviewer. "It's cropped right at the perfect length and super soft. I like it so much I got it in three different colors. Could be casual or just comfy!"
The shopper-favorite fleece sweatshirt is made with 55 percent cotton and 45 percent polyester, and is in stock in 12 colors that range from neutrals like cream to brighter hues like mauve and rose pink. The pullover style makes it easy to wear, and the rib-knit crew neckline, hemline, and cuffs add something extra to the look and fit of the true-to-size relaxed sweatshirt that can be worn with jeans just as easily as it can be paired with leggings.
"This is my winter uniform," said a five-star reviewer, who shared that they also own the sweatshirt in multiple colors and want to purchase more. "I wear these with jeans and a tee or high-waisted sweatpants and still look pandemic-public ready… They are boxier and shorter, but with higher-waisted pants they hit me at the right spot on my upper hip. The mock neck just gives the whole look some elegance. Please bring these back every year in new colors!"
Layer your A New Day sweatshirt for extra warmth or wear it by itself for a night in or out — and for just $18 at Target, you can definitely add multiple colors to your winter style uniform rotation.