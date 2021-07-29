Target Shoppers Say This Tank Dress Looks Good on All Different Body Types — and It's Only $10
Don't get us wrong: Denim shorts and maxi skirts deserve their rightful place in every summer wardrobe, but it's always a good idea to have a few go-to breezy pieces at the ready for days that are extra steamy. Target shoppers count on this casual tank dress from A New Day for sweat-free wear when temperatures skyrocket, and for good reason: In addition to being ultra cool and comfy, it's only $10.
It offers all of the elements you'd want and expect from a reliable summer dress, including a relaxed silhouette that won't cling to your body and a sleeveless design to ensure arms feel unrestricted and airy. Its mini-length hemline hits just above the knee for days when you don't want to fuss with extra fabric, but is still long enough for active outdoor fun. Also modest, a classic crew neckline provides ample coverage up top, while a sporty racerback adds some unexpected trendiness to the dress' otherwise basic design.
It's composed of a cotton-poly-spandex blend that lends just enough softness and stretch for comfort — no matter the activity. The knit dress is reasonably thick yet breathable to avoid unwanted see-through situations, and is so luxurious, some reviewers can't believe the quality of the fabric for the price.
"I was a bit dubious about this one since it looks so shapeless in the pictures, but I thought it would be a good cool, casual dress for when it's hot out and I just want to be comfy," one wrote. "As soon as I put it on, I bought another one immediately. The material is SO soft, and somehow the straight silhouette is really flattering! For only $10, this is a super steal. GET IT."
In fact, the dress is so comfortable, you'll keep finding excuses to wear it. Luckily, it's versatile enough to wear anywhere by dressing it up with statement jewelry and heels or down with a denim jacket and sneakers. There are 11 colors to choose from, so like one reviewer who wishes they "had it in every color," you can buy the dress in bulk for multiple occasions. But shop fast — its versatility and affordability have made the dress a hot-seller with select colors selling out in nearly all sizes.
"Best dress ever!" wrote another reviewer. "Not too tight or loose and falls just above the knee. I have this dress in five colors because I love [it] so much. I wear them for work, errands, lounging around the house, and sleeping. Truly the most multifunctional and affordable dress I've ever owned. Would highly recommend!"
The dress is available in sizes XS through 4X, though Target shoppers advise sizing down since its shift style naturally provides a looser fit. Some expecting shoppers even suggest that it can be worn both during and after their pregnancy thanks to its forgiving style.
"I love this dress," wrote one mom-to-be. "I'm in my second trimester and got my normal size (so I can see why some people think it's a bit big), but it's very comfortable and I like the loose fit. I'll be able to wear [it] post-baby as well."
Shop the A New Day Knit Tank Dress for just $10 ahead of the next heat wave, and you might actually invite the perfect warm weather day to wear it.
