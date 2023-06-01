Lifestyle Style Shop the Fashion and Beauty Brands That Are Giving Back This Pride Month These are the brands making major contributions to LGBTQ+ charities this Pride month By Zizi Strater Published on June 1, 2023 05:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: American Eagle Pride month is here! Every June, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people around the world show off their joy in fantastical celebrations, parades, shows and online communities. Beyond the over-the-top floats, opulent drag balls and endless streams of queer content, though, the LGBTQ+ community and their allies give back, advocate for the less fortunate and donate to the organizations making important contributions to the health and well-being of everyone under the rainbow umbrella. This year there are a wide array of brands across the fashion and beauty industries that are doing more than just rainbow-fy their products by making massive donations to leading LGBTQ+ charities and creating spaces for advocacy and understanding with their customers. PEOPLE compiled a list of the brands you can support who are supporting Pride by making a minimum donation of $100,000 to community-focused charities or donating at least 50% of their proceeds for Pride-themed campaigns to relevant organizations. 01 of 06 American Eagle American Eagle American Eagle is supporting the LGBTQ+ community and teaming up with TikTok star Olivia Ponton on an exclusive Pride collection to help you express yourself the way you want. Its new collection of boxers, T-shirts, denim shorts, baseball caps and tote bags — including some of Ponton's favorite styles — highlight important messages of identity and belonging, complete with rainbow designs. To go with the collaboration, the outfitter will also be donating $100,000 to the It Gets Better Project — an organization dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. 02 of 06 MAC MAC Cosmetics, a long-standing ally to the LGBTQ+ community, is launching its biggest Day of Giving campaign in the company's history. From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on June 9, MAC will donate all proceeds from every single lipstick (200+ shades!) on its website to various organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community. This goes beyond its usual initiative of using proceeds from its VIVA GLAM collection donation, which the brand has been doing for 30 years and has donated more than $500 million dollars since starting in 1994. 03 of 06 Hunter hunter Hunter is releasing a new clog for everybody's feet this Pride. The British footwear company will be celebrating with a tie-dye rainbow rubber clog, called the BLOOM Pride Clog, that will be just as good for your feet as the LGBTQ+ community as every single cent of profit from the new shoe will be donated to its long-standing partner Outright International. 04 of 06 Bath & Body Works bath & body works Bath & Body Works is celebrating Pride all summer long with its Love Always Wins collection. Its biggest pride celebration yet will see the retailer launch a multitude of new scents and products with rainbow designs, scents of coconut and golden starfruit and a donation of $100,000 to the It Gets Better Project. 05 of 06 Paula Rosen Jewelry Paula Rosen Jewelry Paula Rosen Jewelry is ringing in Pride with some bling! The luxury California jewelry brand will be supporting The Trevor Project by donating 100% of the proceeds from its Heida Necklace to the organization that provides counseling and support to LGBTQ+ youth with little access to mental health resources. 06 of 06 Beekman 1802 Beekman 1802 is blooming with Pride! The skincare brand, most known for its goat milk-infused products, is launching a Bloom With Pride set, including its best-selling Bloom Cream and a "rainbow" of boosting serums, including collagen and boosting serum. The new set, which retails for $59, will also come with a rainbow enamel pin and will support the Ali Forney Center with 100% of the proceeds from its sales.