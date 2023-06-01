Shop the Fashion and Beauty Brands That Are Giving Back This Pride Month

These are the brands making major contributions to LGBTQ+ charities this Pride month

By Zizi Strater
Published on June 1, 2023 05:07 PM
American eagle - photo of the collection on Olivia Ponton
Photo: American Eagle

Pride month is here!

Every June, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people around the world show off their joy in fantastical celebrations, parades, shows and online communities. Beyond the over-the-top floats, opulent drag balls and endless streams of queer content, though, the LGBTQ+ community and their allies give back, advocate for the less fortunate and donate to the organizations making important contributions to the health and well-being of everyone under the rainbow umbrella.

This year there are a wide array of brands across the fashion and beauty industries that are doing more than just rainbow-fy their products by making massive donations to leading LGBTQ+ charities and creating spaces for advocacy and understanding with their customers.

PEOPLE compiled a list of the brands you can support who are supporting Pride by making a minimum donation of $100,000 to community-focused charities or donating at least 50% of their proceeds for Pride-themed campaigns to relevant organizations.

01 of 06

American Eagle

American eagle - photo of the collection on Olivia Ponton
American Eagle

American Eagle is supporting the LGBTQ+ community and teaming up with TikTok star Olivia Ponton on an exclusive Pride collection to help you express yourself the way you want.

Its new collection of boxers, T-shirts, denim shorts, baseball caps and tote bags — including some of Ponton's favorite styles — highlight important messages of identity and belonging, complete with rainbow designs.

To go with the collaboration, the outfitter will also be donating $100,000 to the It Gets Better Project — an organization dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

02 of 06

MAC

mac lipstick

MAC Cosmetics, a long-standing ally to the LGBTQ+ community, is launching its biggest Day of Giving campaign in the company's history.

From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on June 9, MAC will donate all proceeds from every single lipstick (200+ shades!) on its website to various organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community. 

This goes beyond its usual initiative of using proceeds from its VIVA GLAM collection donation, which the brand has been doing for 30 years and has donated more than $500 million dollars since starting in 1994.

03 of 06

Hunter

HUNTER RELEASES UNISEX PRIDE CLOG, DONATING 100% OF THE PROCEEDS TO OUTRIGHT INTERNATIONAL

hunter

Hunter is releasing a new clog for everybody's feet this Pride.

The British footwear company will be celebrating with a tie-dye rainbow rubber clog, called the BLOOM Pride Clog, that will be just as good for your feet as the LGBTQ+ community as every single cent of profit from the new shoe will be donated to its long-standing partner Outright International.

04 of 06

Bath & Body Works

bath and body works - photo of one of the products in the collection
bath & body works

Bath & Body Works is celebrating Pride all summer long with its Love Always Wins collection.

Its biggest pride celebration yet will see the retailer launch a multitude of new scents and products with rainbow designs, scents of coconut and golden starfruit and a donation of $100,000 to the It Gets Better Project.

05 of 06

Paula Rosen Jewelry

for jewelry one - a photo of the necklace Paula Rosen
Paula Rosen Jewelry

Paula Rosen Jewelry is ringing in Pride with some bling!

The luxury California jewelry brand will be supporting The Trevor Project by donating 100% of the proceeds from its Heida Necklace to the organization that provides counseling and support to LGBTQ+ youth with little access to mental health resources. 

06 of 06

Beekman 1802

pride kit

Beekman 1802 is blooming with Pride!

The skincare brand, most known for its goat milk-infused products, is launching a Bloom With Pride set, including its best-selling Bloom Cream and a "rainbow" of boosting serums, including collagen and boosting serum.

The new set, which retails for $59, will also come with a rainbow enamel pin and will support the Ali Forney Center with 100% of the proceeds from its sales.

Related Articles
JoJo Siwa face make up
JoJo Siwa Reflects on the Evolution of the Heart and Star Eye Makeup She Started Years Ago
Chris Tyson
MrBeast’s Chris Tyson Celebrates Pride Month with New Photo Following Hormone Replacement Therapy
Joe Biden
Biden Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community as Pride Month Begins, Denouncing ‘Hateful Laws’ and Violence
Angelina Jolie attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021
Angelina Jolie Asks Fans to Apply to Work for Her New Fashion House: ‘Be Bold’
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Vows to 'Focus on Work' in Her Late 20s as She Reflects on Her Makeup and Beauty Beginnings
Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B Owns Her Confidence in Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mom Andrea
Katharine McPhee Foster Debuted a Brand New Blond-ish Bob
Katharine McPhee Debuts a Brand New Chin-Grazing Bob — See Her Hair Transformation!
exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes credit Tiziano D
Model Halima Aden Brings PEOPLE Inside Her Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere
Shania Twain on Repurposes Old Costumes for New Tour
Shania Twain Reveals She's Repurposing Old Costumes for New Tour: 'We're Putting Our Scraps to Work'
Kylie Kenner Rocked Five High Fashion Looks in Paris
Kylie Jenner Takes Paris Over the Weekend in 6 Stunning Looks: See them All!
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Texas-capitol.jpg
Texas to Become Largest State to Ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts at Public Universities
Andie MacDowell at Cannes
Andie MacDowell Commands Red Carpet — Rocking Gray Hair —During Cannes Film Festival Appearances
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms