Shop the Fashion and Beauty Brands That Are Giving Back This Pride Month

Pride month is here!



Every June, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people around the world show off their joy in fantastical celebrations, parades, shows and online communities. Beyond the over-the-top floats, opulent drag balls and endless streams of queer content, though, the LGBTQ+ community and their allies give back, advocate for the less fortunate and donate to the organizations making important contributions to the health and well-being of everyone under the rainbow umbrella.



This year there are a wide array of brands across the fashion and beauty industries that are doing more than just rainbow-fy their products by making massive donations to leading LGBTQ+ charities and creating spaces for advocacy and understanding with their customers.



PEOPLE compiled a list of the brands you can support who are supporting Pride by making a minimum donation of $100,000 to community-focused charities or donating at least 50% of their proceeds for Pride-themed campaigns to relevant organizations.