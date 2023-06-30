What better way to celebrate Fantasia Barrino's 39th birthday than with a house party?

On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Fantasia and brother Ricco Barrino's collaboration "Let's Dance."

The music video takes viewers back in time to college days, with a group of friends hyping up the big "party tonight." When Ricco comes in, he attempts to persuade a woman — who says she needs to study — to make an appearance at the party.

The video then pans to an elder couple hilariously judging a group of college students setting up for the house party, making comments like "I know they steal."

When it's time for the party, the catchy tune starts playing and fraternity members in letterman jackets and Jabbawockee-style masks appear on the screen. As the party carries on, Fantasia appears wearing a bucket hat and a Sigma Rho T-shirt to belt out her vocals and dance moves.

Ricco Barrino and Fantasia. Salvatore DeMaio

Then, the video takes another turn when the elder couple returns to complain about the loud noises. Initially reluctant, they decide to head inside and join the party.

"Man, what an amazing experience it was talking about 'Let’s Dance' at our company retreat in October of 2022 and here we are, a year later with a completed record with my big bro, Ricco Barrino," Fantasia tells PEOPLE. "The making of the video was a long day but nothing less than amazing. We had good energy, on great grounds at Tyler Perry Studios, on Juneteenth!!"

She continues, "When I heard the song, I immediately told Ricco, we must do something with this. It’s that feel good song anyone will want to listen too. I see this being played at all the house parties, family reunions, etc. LET’S DANCE!!!"

The music video also features special appearances by: Rickey Smiley, Jazzy Pha, Lil Duval, Shay (Natasha Laurent), Leisha Taft aka India Rackz — "and the pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho (Eyyyyyyyiiiippppp)," says the "I Believe" singer.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

For Ricco, it was "an absolute pleasure" to make the video alongside his younger sister.

"She has truly blossomed into a powerhouse and I’m very grateful to have a song that we are both proud. This video will make you laugh and want to dance like an old school HOUSE PARTY. I played my part as the writer on the canvas, and she brought the vision to life," he says.

Adding, "We had fun on set alongside so many greats, Rickey Smiley, Jazzy Pha, Lil Duval, Shay (Natasha Laurent), Leisha Taft aka India Rackz and finally our sisters from Sigma Rho who came to be a part of this movement called ROCKSOUL."

"Let's Dance" dropped on May 23.