Watch Fantasia Barrino and Brother Ricco Throw a House Party in the 'Let's Dance' Music Video (Exclusive)

The music video for "Let's Dance" dropped Friday — which is also Fantasia's birthday!

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023 12:30PM EDT

What better way to celebrate Fantasia Barrino's 39th birthday than with a house party?

On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Fantasia and brother Ricco Barrino's collaboration "Let's Dance."

The music video takes viewers back in time to college days, with a group of friends hyping up the big "party tonight." When Ricco comes in, he attempts to persuade a woman — who says she needs to study — to make an appearance at the party.

The video then pans to an elder couple hilariously judging a group of college students setting up for the house party, making comments like "I know they steal."

When it's time for the party, the catchy tune starts playing and fraternity members in letterman jackets and Jabbawockee-style masks appear on the screen. As the party carries on, Fantasia appears wearing a bucket hat and a Sigma Rho T-shirt to belt out her vocals and dance moves.

Ricco Barrino and Fantasia Get Crazy in the "Let's Dance" Music Video
Ricco Barrino and Fantasia.

Salvatore DeMaio

Then, the video takes another turn when the elder couple returns to complain about the loud noises. Initially reluctant, they decide to head inside and join the party.

"Man, what an amazing experience it was talking about 'Let’s Dance' at our company retreat in October of 2022 and here we are, a year later with a completed record with my big bro, Ricco Barrino," Fantasia tells PEOPLE. "The making of the video was a long day but nothing less than amazing. We had good energy, on great grounds at Tyler Perry Studios, on Juneteenth!!"

She continues, "When I heard the song, I immediately told Ricco, we must do something with this. It’s that feel good song anyone will want to listen too. I see this being played at all the house parties, family reunions, etc. LET’S DANCE!!!"

The music video also features special appearances by: Rickey Smiley, Jazzy Pha, Lil Duval, Shay (Natasha Laurent), Leisha Taft aka India Rackz — "and the pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho (Eyyyyyyyiiiippppp)," says the "I Believe" singer.

Fantasia Barrino attends the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

For Ricco, it was "an absolute pleasure" to make the video alongside his younger sister.

"She has truly blossomed into a powerhouse and I’m very grateful to have a song that we are both proud. This video will make you laugh and want to dance like an old school HOUSE PARTY. I played my part as the writer on the canvas, and she brought the vision to life," he says.

Adding, "We had fun on set alongside so many greats, Rickey Smiley, Jazzy Pha, Lil Duval, Shay (Natasha Laurent), Leisha Taft aka India Rackz and finally our sisters from Sigma Rho who came to be a part of this movement called ROCKSOUL."

"Let's Dance" dropped on May 23.

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing ‘Vampire’ Helped with ‘Feelings of Regret and Anger'
Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Where Cardi B and Offset Stand After Cheating Accusations: Source (Exclusive)
SZA performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. during her SOS Tour.
SZA Calls Out Unfaithful Ex-Boyfriend at London Show for Cheating: 'It Was Terrible'
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Teases Upcoming Record 'This Is Me…Now': 'Album Delivery Day'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Jason Derulo poses backstage
Jason Derulo on Why Dating Is 'Not a Focus' for Him and Still Receiving DMs About the Met Gala Meme (Exclusive)
Jake & Shelby, the music duo that Kim Kardashian reposted/commissioned to sing a song for Khloe.
How Kim Kardashian Tapped Teen Music Duo Jake & Shelby to Celebrate Khloé's Birthday (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN
Kelly Clarkson Admits She Can't Name Any Recent 'American Idol' Winners: 'Oh S---!'
Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Khalid's Mom Shares New Details About His Accident, Says Car Was Struck After Pulling to Side for Overheating
Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH WVH performs on day 2 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 23, 2021
Wolfgang Van Halen Plays Dad Eddie's Iconic Guitar on Band's New Single with 'Really Special' Solo — Listen!
Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood
Kelly Clarkson Squashes Carrie Underwood 'Beef' Rumors: 'We Don't Even Know Each Other Well Enough!'
Beyonce and Lizzo attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Watch Lizzo Cry as Beyoncé Name-Drops Her at Concert: 'It's an Honor'
Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Former Stepmother-in-Law Reba McEntire: We're 'Both Women of Sound Mind'
Anesa Lipa, Dua Lipa attend YSL New Fragrance 2019 UK launch party at Somerset House
Dua Lipa Posts Sweet Throwback Baby Photos in Birthday Tribute to Mom: 'My Protector'
Elle King performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Summerfest 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from the Milwaukee Festival's Opening Weekend (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)