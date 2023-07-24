Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky Is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Rap Lyrics

Fans seem to think A$AP Rocky is dissing Travis Scott in his newest song — and all clues point to their connection to Rihanna being at the center.

On Sunday, the rapper, 34, previewed three unreleased tracks from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb during his headlining set at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival.

In a video shared on social media, Rocky rapped, “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent / All the disrespect, I hope you take offense.”

Fans were quick to speculate that Rocky was seemingly calling out Scott, 32, based on the lyric, “I stole your bitch,” since they both have a relationship with the “Diamonds” singer in common.



Developing their longtime friendship into a romance, Rihanna, 35, and Rocky have been an item since PEOPLE confirmed their romance in November 2020. The couple are parents to son RZA, 14 months, and are currently expecting their second baby together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

As for Scott, Rihanna was first linked to the “Sicko Mode” rapper in late 2015, when they were spotted on several outings together, including a tattoo appointment, a fashion week afterparty and multiple nights out in West Hollywood, California.

He is also credited as a producer on the Grammy winner’s 2015 hit “Bitch Better Have My Money” and “Woo" from her 2016 album Anti.



Jean Catuffe/Getty

In October of that year, Rihanna attended Scott's set at Hollywood nightclub 1 OAK. "Once Travis finished his set, they were inseparable and all over each other," an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. "It was cute!"



Scott then opened for Rihanna on the North American leg of her Anti tour beginning in February 2016.

Despite months of circulating rumors, the pair never acknowledged a romantic relationship between them.



Scott eventually went on to date Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares daughter Stormi, 5, and 17-month-old son Aire.

