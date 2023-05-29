Pedro Pascal showed his devotion to fans in an unusual way.

The former Game of Thrones actor, 48, sat down with Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris on a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Actor Roundtable and revealed that he got an eye infection from fans who he let take selfies with their fingers in his eyes.

“I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” the Chilean actor said.

Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell on the hit show, shared with the fellow actors that fans wanted to recreate the season 4 GoT scene where Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, gouged Pascal’s character’s eye out in a dramatic fight to the death.

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I’d let them,” he admitted as everyone around the table laughed. “In New York, of all places!”

RELATED: Pedro Pascal's Best Movies and Shows Before The Last of Us

TheImageDirect.com

The joke lost some of its humor when The Last of Us star said he got “a bit of an eye infection” from the odd fan encounters.

Culkin, who stars in Succession, was shocked, saying, “Wow, that’s a lot of trust.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After starring in GoT, Pascal has gone on to act in Disney+ hit The Mandalorian and HBO’s The Last of Us.

Pascal’s newest project, which was also fashion house Saint Laurent's debut film, Strange Way of Life, which he stars in alongside The Purge actor Ethan Hawk, was released at the Cannes Film Festival just a few weeks ago.

The movie, set in the 1990s with a western backdrop, was directed and written by Pedro Almodóvar and features the complicated romance of two cowboys — Pascal and Hawke, 52 — who reunite after 25 years apart.

RELATED: Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal to Voice Wario in Potential 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel

Almodóvar said in a press release that it was "a thrilling experience to work with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal," who he says were "both extraordinary in their respective roles."

All the costumes in the film were made entirely by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, taking inspiration from the Western films of the era rather than what so-called cowboys actually wore.

In that same press release, Vaccarello expressed excitement for Saint Laurent's venture into the production industry, saying, "Saint Laurent is proud to become the first brand fully in the business of producing films," continuing about the new film, "I have always admired the women in Pedro's [Almodóvar] films, both strong and vulnerable. In Strange Way of Life, his male characters have the same complexity."