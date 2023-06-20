Fans Are So Confused by Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Structured Loewe Dress

The Harry Potter actress posed with her brother in a promotional image for their gin brand, Renais

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 02:07PM EDT
Emma Watson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023
Emma Watson. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty 

Emma Watson is showing off her magical sense of style. 

On Monday, the Harry Potter actress shared a photo alongside her brother in a promotional image for their gin brand, Renais — but what caught most people’s eye was the gravity-defying dress she was wearing. 

In the picture, Watson, 33, is wearing a gorgeous light blue Loewe dress that appears to feature wiring under the bodice to make several pieces of the dress seem to float in the air. Her dress perfectly matches her brother Alex’s light blue shirt and brown pants in the picture. 

Watson wore her hair down and kept her makeup very natural looking.

Many of the actress’ fans were perplexed by the dress. One fan wrote, “This dress is defying physics,” while another commented, “Someone make the dress make sense pls😭.”

Other fans brought some wizardry into their comments: “The dress said wingardium leviosa,” referring to levitating charm from the Harry Potter books. “This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa,” another joked. “This is the most hogwarty dress ever,” yet another added.

The actress, who turned 33 in April, recently opened up about her time away from acting in an interview with The Financial Times alongside her brother Alex and father Chris. As the family members spoke about their new gin brand, the Harry Potter alum shared that she wasn't feeling fulfilled with her film career around the time her last film, 2019's Little Women, released in theaters.

"I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest," Watson told the outlet. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

Emma Watson is seen, outside the Schiaparelli show, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023, on July 04, 2022 in Paris, France
Emma Watson. Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process," she added.

The actress went on to explain that she felt she was "held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say."

The Financial Times reported in its story that Watson intends to return to movies to act in a yet-to-be-announced film that hopes to begin production in early 2024. In the meantime, she plans to begin studying for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University in September, the outlet reported.

"Yes, absolutely," she said, when asked if she will act again — before the outlet confirmed her upcoming role. "But I'm happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It's finding a way to do it where I don't have to fracture myself into different faces and people."

"And I just don't want to switch into robot mode any more," she added. "Does that make sense?"

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 19, 2023 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence Glitters in a Perfectly Pink Sheer Jumpsuit — See Her Latest Look!
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyoncé Honors Juneteenth by Wearing All Black Designers at Her Concert — Including Her Own Ivy Park Creation
Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson Sports ‘90s-Inspired Look on Rare Night Out with Husband Eric Johnson
Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Jennifer Lopez Wows — and Bares Skin — in New Promo Photos for Her Revolve Shoe Line
Gabrielle Union stylewatch
ICYMI, Here's Everything Gabrielle Union Wore for Her Most Recent — and Very Stylish — Press Tour
Gabrielle Union Bares Her Butt in Daring Red Carpet Moment â See the Look
Gabrielle Union Bares Her Butt in Daring Red Carpet Moment — See the Look!
Gabrielle Union Prada Bag
Gabrielle Union's $7,500 Special Edition Prada Bag Is the Epitome of Summer Luxury
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Is Having Second Thoughts About Her Bangs Already
Gabrielle Union looks amazing in a white bikini as she hits the beach in Miami
Gabrielle Union Takes a Bikini Break in Miami After Her Stylish N.Y.C. Press Run
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Red Nails Put a Summer Spin on the Classic French Manicure
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Combines Cottagecore and Quiet Luxury With a Dreamy Floral Prairie Dress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the 92NY "Never Have I Ever": Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani in Conversation with Teen Vogue's Versha Sharma at The 92nd Street Y, New York on June 07, 2023
‘Never Have I Ever’'s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals the Relatable Wardrobe Piece She Kept from Set (Exclusive)
Chris Appleton 40th birthday party
Chris Appleton Celebrates His 40th Birthday with a Lavish Boat Trip Alongside Husband Lukas Gage (Exclusive)
Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
She’s Done It Again! See Cate Blanchett’s Latest Red Carpet Rewear at the Fragrance Foundation Awards
Elle Evans and Kate Hudson attend a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Kate Hudson Paints the Town Red on Girls' Night Out with Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife Elle Evans