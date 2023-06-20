Fans Are So Confused by Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Structured Loewe Dress

Emma Watson is showing off her magical sense of style.

On Monday, the Harry Potter actress shared a photo alongside her brother in a promotional image for their gin brand, Renais — but what caught most people’s eye was the gravity-defying dress she was wearing.

In the picture, Watson, 33, is wearing a gorgeous light blue Loewe dress that appears to feature wiring under the bodice to make several pieces of the dress seem to float in the air. Her dress perfectly matches her brother Alex’s light blue shirt and brown pants in the picture.

Watson wore her hair down and kept her makeup very natural looking.

Many of the actress’ fans were perplexed by the dress. One fan wrote, “This dress is defying physics,” while another commented, “Someone make the dress make sense pls😭.”

Other fans brought some wizardry into their comments: “The dress said wingardium leviosa,” referring to levitating charm from the Harry Potter books. “This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa,” another joked. “This is the most hogwarty dress ever,” yet another added.

The actress, who turned 33 in April, recently opened up about her time away from acting in an interview with The Financial Times alongside her brother Alex and father Chris. As the family members spoke about their new gin brand, the Harry Potter alum shared that she wasn't feeling fulfilled with her film career around the time her last film, 2019's Little Women, released in theaters.

"I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest," Watson told the outlet. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

Emma Watson. Edward Berthelot/GC Images

"To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process," she added.

The actress went on to explain that she felt she was "held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say."

The Financial Times reported in its story that Watson intends to return to movies to act in a yet-to-be-announced film that hopes to begin production in early 2024. In the meantime, she plans to begin studying for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University in September, the outlet reported.



"Yes, absolutely," she said, when asked if she will act again — before the outlet confirmed her upcoming role. "But I'm happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It's finding a way to do it where I don't have to fracture myself into different faces and people."

"And I just don't want to switch into robot mode any more," she added. "Does that make sense?"

