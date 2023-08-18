Fanchon 'Fannie' Pierce Wins 2023 Ms. Wheelchair USA

Pierce continues to promote peer mentoring and support among the disabled community

By Staff Author
Updated on August 18, 2023 01:54PM EDT


In an interview immediately after her win, the new Ms. Wheelchair USA 2023 Fanchon Pierce said in part: "You don't need someone tapping on your shoulder telling you, 'You can do it.' You can tell yourself that."

contestants

Now, Pierce plans to expand her work with her non-profit We Will Wheel, where she promotes peer mentoring and support systems among the disabled community.

