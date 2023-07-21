Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Says He Lost Weight on Mounjaro

Michael Rubin revealed that his fit new physique is the result of Mounjaro, a competitor of Ozempic.

In an Instagram post celebrating his 51st birthday Friday, the Fanatics CEO bared it all in a shirtless snap. Flexing his toned muscles, Rubin tagged his Toronto-based personal trainer, Jonny Roxx, and joked about what he would look like if he hadn’t transformed.

“Thanks for all the birthday love (and abuse)!!” he wrote. “My first shirtless pic since about 15s so I may be old as shit but it ain’t that bad!😂😂 ps thanks @ovoroxx for kicking my ass lately and obviously thanks to @mounjaro_us - without it I’d be the Pillsbury Doughboy lol Next up plastic surgery 🔪😂😂."

Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Kyle Kuzman filled the comment section to wish Rubin a happy birthday, while others couldn’t take get their mind off of his new body.

“OKKKKKKK MIKKKKEEEEEEE,” Odell Beckham Jr. wrote.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Adam Weitzman, restaurateur and CEO of Upstate Shredding, said: “You looked like diff person when I just saw you then from exactly a year ago. Look 10 years younger also. On top of being more fit… Good work 💪.”

“Too hot to handle mr. If only you’d let me post that 'before' pic I have 😂,” commented Rubin’s model girlfriend Camille Fishel.

Matt Young/Shutterstock

While he owns the official merchandising company for the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and Nascar, you might also recognize Rubin as the host of one of the most exclusive parties of the year.

The billionaire throws an annual Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons regularly attended by some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood. This year’s celebration — held on Monday, July 3 — was no exception, with a star-studded guest list that nearly rivaled that of the Met Gala.

Among the high-profile attendees were top athletes (including Tom Brady, James Harden and Kylian Mbappé), Grammy-winning musicians (Beyoncé and JAY-Z are repeat guests), and A-list actors (like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck, to name a few).

Michael Rubin

Models including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber also rubbed elbows at the event, while influencers like Dixie D’Amelio and Alix Earle posed for photos together. And of course, no party would be complete without surprise performances, with Ne-Yo and Usher among the night’s talent.

Rubin has been hosting the lavish bash — held at his Hamptons estate in Long Island, N.Y. — since 2021, though he’s also known for throwing similarly star-studded Super Bowl affairs.

"One of the things I love doing is putting great people together,” Rubin said in a 2021 Insider profile. "I have a lot of friends with different backgrounds."