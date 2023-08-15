These legendary actresses have not only given us classics, but they've also created lanes for their equally talented daughters along the way.

Take your daughter to work day looks a lot different when you're an actress with a daughter who also wants to be in the entertainment business. However, for the likes of Carrie Fisher , Blythe Danner , Glenn Close and Meryl Streep , being an established thespian gives you the opportunity to work with your mini-me and ensure they're going in the right direction.

01 of 12 Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke Uma Thurman and daughter Maya Hawke. Shout! Studios Though Maya Hawke has carved out her own place apart from her megastar parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, the Stranger Things star recently joined forces with her mom. The two star in the upcoming film,The Kill Room, which is set for release on Sept. 29. Directed by Nicol Paone, the film is about "an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his boss (Samuel L. Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld," per a synopsis.

Speaking about working with the mother-daughter duo, Paone told The Hollywood Reporter, “Every moment they’re onscreen they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”



02 of 12 Blythe Danner & Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner. Todd Williamson/Getty This mother-daughter pairing has worked together twice: first, in 1992's Cruel Doubt, in which Gwyneth Paltrow played her mother's character's daughter; and again in 2003, when Blythe Danner played Aurelia Plath, the mother to Paltrow's Sylvia Plath in Sylvia.

03 of 12 Leslie Mann with Maude & Iris Apatow Maude Apatow, Iris Apatow and mother Leslie Mann, with Paul Rudd. Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock No, you didn't miss a Leslie Mann appearance in Euphoria. What you may not know, however, is that the HBO hit isn't Maude Apatow's first foray into acting. The 25-year-old and her sister, Iris, previously appeared alongside their famous mother in 2007's Knocked Up (above), This is 40 and Funny People. While Maude has slightly stepped away from working with her family (dad Judd Apatow directed all three films), Iris recently worked with Mann again in 2022's The Bubble.

04 of 12 Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris. Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch Bringing truth to the statement "a family that works together, stays together" are Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith, who helm Red Table Talk along with Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris. Though they aren't acting on the series, these three ladies cover it all on their hard-hitting show — openly speaking about growing pains, the trials and tribulations of relationships, generational trauma and everything in between.

05 of 12 Carrie Fisher & Billie Lourd Billie Lourd and mother Carrie Fisher. Lucas Films The Star Wars franchise transcends generations, so it only makes sense that Billie Lourd, daughter to the late Carrie Fisher, is now a part of the sci-fi universe. Prior to her mother's passing in 2016, Lourd joined the galaxy far far away, playing Lieutenant Connix alongside Fisher in 2015's The Force Awakens. She later reprised the role in The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise Skywalker (2019). Lourd also played her mother in a Princess Leia flashback featured in The Rise of Skywalker. Filmmakers used her body but replaced her face with Fisher's using footage from Return of the Jedi.

06 of 12 Demi Moore & Rumer Willis Rumer Willis and mother Demi Moore. John Shearer/Getty Images Before she was the 2015 winner of Dancing with the Stars, Rumer Willis made her official on-screen debut starring opposite her mama Demi Moore in the coming-of-age drama Now and Then back in 1995. Since then, the famously tight pair have only worked together once more, appearing in 1996's Striptease, in which Willis played her mother's daughter.

07 of 12 Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Angelina Jolie as Maleficent with daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Frank Connor/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was famously the only child on the set of Maleficent not afraid of her mama's menacing costume, so she easily got the part of a young Princess Aurora. However, she was cast purely out of necessity, not for her parents' desire to get her to follow in their thespian footsteps. "We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That’s not our goal,” Jolie told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “But the other three- and four-year-old [performers] wouldn’t come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv.”

08 of 12 Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer Mamie Gummer and mother Meryl Streep. Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic If you blink too fast, you may miss Mamie Gummer's appearance as a barista in The Devil Wears Prada, but the 2006 film wasn't the first time she appeared in one of her mother Meryl Streep's features. At only 20 months old, Gummer appeared in the film Heartburn, in which she played Annie and was credited as Natalie Stern so as to keep her identity under wraps because she was still a tot. Gummer would later fully step into her acting shoes as she played Streep's daughter in Diablo Cody's Ricki and the Flash. "She’s not intimidating to me," Gummer told Variety about acting alongside her powerhouse mom. "Maybe I’m one of five people on the planet that wouldn’t be struck in that way, the rest being the other members of my family. But I’m intimidated by everyone else!"



09 of 12 Glenn Close & Annie Starke Glenn Close and daughter Annie Starke. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Glenn Close stayed far away from Annie Starke when the two starred inThe Wife back in 2017. "I knew it was up to Annie to establish the character," Close told the the Post. “So I really felt compelled to leave. I didn’t want her to even bump into me.” Though the two didn't share any screen time as they were portraying the same character in different phases of her life, they still managed to carve out time to work together. "The character was a real collaborative effort between mum and me — it would have been impossible to do otherwise if we hadn’t sat round the table discussing every little nuance, since we’re playing the same character," she revealed to The National. And because they're family, inspiration and source material were close to the heart. "We actually used my grandparents, on both sides," Starke told the outlet. "They were both truly inspirational women with huge potential, it was just a case that a man’s career came first, so we looked to that a lot."



10 of 12 Kyra Sedgwick & Sosie Bacon Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon. Lester Cohen/WireImage Loverboy was a family affair for the Sedgwick-Bacon brood. Not only was the 2005 film directed by Kyra Sedgwick's husband, Kevin Bacon, but it also starred the pair's daughter Sosie and son Travis. The former played a younger version of her mom's character, a role that she snagged on her own merit, according to Kevin. "I just couldn't resist it," he told New York Magazine. "Sure, Kyra was saying, 'Well, all right, if you really want to … ' But Sosie was cool. She kind of got it out of her system. She said, 'Oh, that was fun — now I'm going back to school.' "

11 of 12 Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri Susan Sarandon, Goldie Hawn, Eva Amurri, Erika Christensen and Robin Thomas. Robert Zuckerman/Fox Searchlight Pictures/THA/Shutterstock Eva Amurri has practically grown her career right next to her superstar mother, Susan Sarandon. The two have shared the screen in multiple films, with Amurri playing a younger version of Sarandon in Dead Man Walking and That’s My Boy. She's also shared the screen with her mother in The Banger Sisters (above) in which she played the daughter of her mother's character, as well as in Mothers and Daughters.