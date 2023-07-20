Michigan Family Goes Viral After Son Chokes on Cupcake During Gender Reveal: 'Barely Survived'

A Michigan family is going viral after what was supposed to be a sweet idea for a gender reveal almost went sideways.

In a video shared on TikTok, soon-to-be mom of three Peg Theobald gathers alongside her family to find out the sex of their baby on the way by biting into various cupcakes.

"Okay, what's our guess?" Peg says to the camera as her husband and two sons each hold a plate with a cupcake on it.



"We're guessing girl," her son Everson says. "I'm gonna go boy," her husband guesses.

"No, you already put your guess in as girl," Peg says to her husband. "I don't know what it's gonna be," he responds. "We're gonna see."

On the count of three, the family bites into their cupcakes, with Everson saying, "It's a big cupcake, I might not be able to bite it." As they bite into the treat, it's revealed that Theobald is expecting a girl.

But the excitement didn't end there. As the family hugs each other, Everson begins to choke on his cupcake, coughing directly into the camera. He turns to his family, who initially does not understand what is happening.

Theobald Party of Five/TikTok

"I can't breathe," he says as his parents hug in the background. "Oh, are you okay?" Pegs asks him.

"Are you okay? Take a breath buddy," his dad says. The video then cuts off as Everson appears to fall over. "We barely survived finding out our 3rd baby's gender 🩷💙," Peg wrote across the video.

On Peg's Instagram account, she clarified the situation and gave an update on her son, who she says is feeling better. "1. It's a girl! 2. My son is ok 😅," Theobald wrote in the caption.

"3. He didn't fall or pass out at the end, he stepped off a stool he was on. 4. Thanks for all the congratulations! 🎉."