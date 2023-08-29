Family of 4, Including 2 Toddlers, Found Dead With Stab Wounds in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A spokesperson for the NYPD told PEOPLE that all four victims had trauma to different parts of their bodies

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 01:03AM EDT
Family of 4 Fatally Stabbed
Family of 4 Fatally Stabbed. Photo:

cbs NY

A family of four, including two toddlers, were found dead inside their Upper West Side apartment from possible stab wounds in a suspected murder-suicide.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told PEOPLE that police were called for a wellness check on 86th Street at 2:56 p.m. Monday. With help from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), NYPD officers gained entry into an apartment on the fourth floor, where they discovered four individuals.

Among the victims were a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman who both had trauma to the neck. Police also discovered two children, ages 1 and 3. The three-year-old had trauma to the torso, and the one-year-old had trauma about the body, according to the NYPD spokesperson. CBS News New York reports the toddlers were the adults' children.

The NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE that all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

Per ABC-7, the 41-year-old male victim was found in a bedroom, and the deceased woman in the hallway. CBS New York reported that the 41-year-old male victim was the longtime superintendent of the building.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene and is currently working on determining the victims’ cause of death, according to CBS. ABC-7 reported that sources close to the NYPD told the outlet that the victims' injuries were consistent with stab wounds.

According to CBS New York, police said they responded to a 911 call from one of the victim’s relatives, who initially discovered the female victim “bleeding out on the floor” when looking through the peephole of the apartment. The relative was able to see inside after drilling into the door after checking on their family member who they say they hadn't heard from since Sunday morning, per NBC New York.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

ABC-7 reported that police recovered three knives at the scene, while CBS New York reported that investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and no note was left behind in light of what may be a possible murder-suicide.

The 41-year-old super had reportedly lived in the W. 86th St. building since he was a boy.

Related Articles
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus
UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Member Dead After Shots Were Fired on Campus, Suspect in Custody
Ashleigh Watts, charged with sexual relations with two teen brothers in Chesapeake, Va.
Va. Woman Accused of Sexually Abusing Twins After Husband Allegedly Discovers Her Topless with Teen
Tonya Clark, John Leehey, victims in Orange County, CA shooting
3 Victims Killed in Calif. Bar Shooting Identified, Including Mom Who Was Celebrating Birthday
Alexander Talcott stabbed to death.
New Hampshire Lawyer Who Was GOP Activist Found Stabbed to Death in Home
Fausto Garcia Rodriguez
N.Y. Dad Posted About 'Perfect Day' After Dinner with Family. Then He Died in Suspected Road Rage Killing
Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Sherri Papini Released from Prison After Sentence for Faking Kidnapping
PMI documentary about Tanya Kach
Tanya Kach Was Kidnapped at Age 14 and Held Captive for a Decade. She Says Her Dad Partially Blamed Her
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Days After Instagram Influencer Known for Dances in Roller Skates Was Found Dead, Boyfriend Is Arrested
Nick Donofrio shot and killed after entering wrong home
20-Year-Old South Carolina Student Shot Dead After Attempting to Enter Wrong Home
16 Year Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma
16-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma: 'Senseless Act'
Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting
3 Dead, Including Shooter, in 'Racially Motivated' Florida Dollar General Store Shooting, Sheriff Says
Julie Boxley
Man Accuses Wife of Attempting to Set Him on Fire Says in Court, 'I Woke Up by Cold Liquid [Being Poured] on Me'
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Former FBI contractor charged with child sex crimes A former contractor with the FBI is facing several charges for sexually exploiting children In Virginia. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Alexandria with more.
Ex-FBI Contractor Accused of 'Begging' Boy, 12, for Sexually Abusive Content: Affidavit
Olivia Samantha Fowler, a woman who's remains were IDed after she was missing for two years
Georgia Mom of 3 Confirmed Dead 2 Years After Going Missing in Rural Area
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss