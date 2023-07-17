Family of Murdaugh Boat Crash Victim Mallory Beach Gets $15M in Wrongful Death Settlement

The family of Mallory Beach — a 19-year-old woman who died in a 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul Murdaugh — has reached a $15 million settlement with the convenience store that sold alcohol to Paul, attorneys say.

In February 2019, after a night of heavy drinking, Paul, 20, got behind the wheel of a boat with five passengers. The boat crashed into a bridge piling around 2 a.m., and Mallory was thrown from it. Her body was found a week later.

Paul allegedly used his mother Maggie Murdaugh’s credit card and his brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID to illegally buy alcohol from Parker’s Corporation earlier that day, Fox News reports.

Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh. Maggie Murdaugh Facebook

Paul was awaiting trial for the charges he was facing in connection with the deadly crash when he and his mother Maggie Murdaugh were shot and killed on their Islandton, S.C., property in June 2021.

After months of investigating, Alex was charged with the murders of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22. In March of this year, Alex was found guilty of murdering his wife and son.

"The Beach family’s fight is not over," Beach family attorney Tabor Vaux told Fox News. "The [civil] conspiracy case is alive and active and we look forward to exposing the corruption and the depths to which Parker's was willing to harass and intimidate the Beaches, trying to diminish their resolve to hold those accountable who contributed to the preventable death of their daughter."

"It wasn't about the money, but that's a number that represents a level of accountability that they hope would make people who sell alcohol take their responsibility seriously and keep it out of the hands of minors," Mark Tinsley, a Beach family attorney said, per the outlet. "The Beach family didn't want this settlement confidential because they want other ‘Greg Parker’s' to know, that if you sell alcohol illegally, you will be held accountable."

As PEOPLE previously reported, Tinsley believes that many victims of the once-powerful Murdaugh family had been overlooked.

"The sad part is that the victims are getting lost in all of this," Tinsley said.

Alex Murdaugh. Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Alex, who owned the boat, and his older son Buster, who was accused by Mallory’s family of giving his driver’s license to Paul so he could buy alcohol, were sued by Mallory's family for wrongful death.

Tinsley said Mallory's death devastated many in the Lowcountry community. At the visitation, Mallory's family "stood in line for over four hours receiving friends in a line before the funeral," Tinsley previously told PEOPLE.

"What I have learned about her is that she was unquestionably a people person, and people loved her,” he added. “Just a very bright, vibrant person. She had a strong belief in her faith, and she was active in the church, and she loved adopted animals."

Buster Murdaugh and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh settled with the Beach family in January, Fox News reports. Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Paul and Maggie.

