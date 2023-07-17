Family of Murdaugh Boat Crash Victim Mallory Beach Gets $15M in Wrongful Death Settlement

The family of the 19-year-old woman who died in the 2019 boat accident received a settlement from the convenience store that sold Paul Murdaugh alcohol

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric is an Associate Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE for one year.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:33PM EDT
mallory-beach
Mallory Beach. Photo: National Center For Missing and Endangered

The family of Mallory Beach — a 19-year-old woman who died in a 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul Murdaugh — has reached a $15 million settlement with the convenience store that sold alcohol to Paul, attorneys say.

In February 2019, after a night of heavy drinking, Paul, 20, got behind the wheel of a boat with five passengers. The boat crashed into a bridge piling around 2 a.m., and Mallory was thrown from it. Her body was found a week later.

Paul allegedly used his mother Maggie Murdaugh’s credit card and his brother Buster Murdaugh’s ID to illegally buy alcohol from Parker’s Corporation earlier that day, Fox News reports.

Maggie Murdaugh; Paul Murdaugh
Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh. Maggie Murdaugh Facebook

Paul was awaiting trial for the charges he was facing in connection with the deadly crash when he and his mother Maggie Murdaugh were shot and killed on their Islandton, S.C., property in June 2021.

After months of investigating, Alex was charged with the murders of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22. In March of this year, Alex was found guilty of murdering his wife and son.

"The Beach family’s fight is not over," Beach family attorney Tabor Vaux told Fox News. "The [civil] conspiracy case is alive and active and we look forward to exposing the corruption and the depths to which Parker's was willing to harass and intimidate the Beaches, trying to diminish their resolve to hold those accountable who contributed to the preventable death of their daughter."

"It wasn't about the money, but that's a number that represents a level of accountability that they hope would make people who sell alcohol take their responsibility seriously and keep it out of the hands of minors," Mark Tinsley, a Beach family attorney said, per the outlet. "The Beach family didn't want this settlement confidential because they want other ‘Greg Parker’s' to know, that if you sell alcohol illegally, you will be held accountable."

As PEOPLE previously reported, Tinsley believes that many victims of the once-powerful Murdaugh family had been overlooked.

"The sad part is that the victims are getting lost in all of this," Tinsley said.

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh.

Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Alex, who owned the boat, and his older son Buster, who was accused by Mallory’s family of giving his driver’s license to Paul so he could buy alcohol, were sued by Mallory's family for wrongful death.

Tinsley said Mallory's death devastated many in the Lowcountry community. At the visitation, Mallory's family "stood in line for over four hours receiving friends in a line before the funeral," Tinsley previously told PEOPLE.

"What I have learned about her is that she was unquestionably a people person, and people loved her,” he added. “Just a very bright, vibrant person. She had a strong belief in her faith, and she was active in the church, and she loved adopted animals."

Buster Murdaugh and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh settled with the Beach family in January, Fox News reports. Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Paul and Maggie.

Related Articles
Vickie Lynn Belk
Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer suspect
Police Say Accused Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Allegedly Kept Track of His Victims' Families
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Neighbor Says Alleged Long Island Serial Killer Was a 'Quiet' Woodworker, Kept to Himself (Exclusive)
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Emmy Nominations for Netflix' Dahmer Series Amount to 'Further Trauma' for Victims' Families: Attorney
China Executes Kindergarten Teacher
Kindergarten Teacher in China Who Poisoned 25 of Her Students, Killing 1, Is Executed
Maureen Brainard-Barnes; Melissa Barthelemy; Megan Waterman; Amber Lynn Costello
What to Know About 'Long Island Serial Killer' Case After Suspect Is Arrested
Spencer Herron, Jenifer Faison
Wife Reveals How She Learned that 'Teacher of the Year' Husband Was Preying on Student
Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards
Jimmie Allen Files Countersuit Against His Sexual Assault Accusers in Bid to 'Protect' His 'Reputation'
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan
Larry Nassar Was Stabbed in Prison After Comment He Allegedly Made Watching Women's Wimbledon: Reports
Viridiana Arevalo
Man Who Strangled Pregnant Sister, Claiming She Was an 'Embarrassment,' Gets 40 Years in Prison
Christine Baumgartner is spotted as she is leaving a courthouse in Santa Barbar
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Smiles Leaving Court After Being Awarded $129K in Child Support
Daylan Guillen
'Really Sweet' Boy, 6, Is Killed in Attack by Pit Bull Mix, and Family Requests Dog Be Euthanized
leslie van houten parolled
All About Leslie Van Houten, Who Was Convicted of Killing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca as Manson Follower
Fanta Xayavong and Manijeh âManiâ Starren
Internet Searches of Suspect, Who Police Believe Is Linked to Two Women's Murders, Revealed
Anthony DiMaria and Leslie Van Houten
Anthony DiMaria, Nephew of Man Murdered by Manson Family, Speaks Out Following Leslie Van Houten’s Release