Family Trying to Live 'Off the Grid' Died of Malnutrition and Hypothermia, Teen Weighed 40 Lbs.: Autopsy

Christine Vance, 41, Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son — whose bodies were found in July — were reported missing in October 2022

By
Published on September 2, 2023 06:10AM EDT
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Photo:

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The three Colorado family members whose bodies were found severely decomposed earlier this summer in Colorado succumbed to both hunger and the elements, according to autopsy reports.

Autopsies conducted by the Gunnison County Coroner’s office and released this week revealed that Christine Vance, 41, Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son, who has not been publicly identified, died of malnutrition and hypothermia, according to The Colorado Sun and the Associated Press.

The Colorado Springs residents were first reported missing in October after informing family members about their intention to live in the wilderness, per the Sun.

The trio’s bodies were “heavily decomposed” when they were found near Gold Creek Campground in late July, Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe said in a previous statement.

Gunnison County coroner Michael Barnes previously said the group used a tent for shelter and survived on canned food while living “off the grid,” according to The New York Times.

The 14-year-old boy weighed just 40 lbs. before he died, the Sun reported. He was also found with a rosary that his stepsister Trevala Jara gave the group prior to their disappearance, per the AP. 

“I do not wish this on anybody at all,” Jara told the outlet. “I can’t wait to get to the point where I’m happy and all I can think of is the memories.”

The Gunnison County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jara was one of numerous family members who learned about the group’s plan to “live off the land,” according to the Times.

Rebecca had grown increasingly concerned about the state of the world after the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of politics in the United States, the newspaper reported.

Christine originally did not plan to go with them, but Jara said she ultimately tagged along “because she thought that if she was with them, they had a better chance of surviving.”

“We tried to stop them. But they wouldn’t listen,” Jara previously told The Colorado Gazette. “Their minds were made up.”

A hiker found the trio’s camp in July, according to the AP and the Sun.

Two of the bodies were discovered inside a small tent while the third was outside the camp, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie previously said, per ABC News. All three bodies were “fairly mummified” when found, he added.

“They weren’t crazy. Becky wasn’t crazy,” Jara told the Gazette. “She believed she was doing what she needed to do to save her son.”

Related Articles
Michigan Police Officer Helps Save Baby Who Stopped Breathing at Traffic Stop
Mich. Officer Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing During Traffic Stop: 'Nothing Short of Heroic'
Ilona Kaydanov and 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Car While Joggingââ
'Talented and Beautiful' Woman Dies, 2 Brothers Injured After Being Hit by Minivan While Jogging​​
View towards Pamola Peak from Knife Edge Trail on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine, USA
6 Rescued After Hiker Loses Consciousness While Climbing Infamous Trail on Maine Mountain
Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Fla. Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
A rare Amur Tiger dying at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado after a freak accident
Amur Tiger Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Falling Off Bench at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Yahshua Robinson, 12-year-old who died in the middle of PE class from heat exhaustion
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in P.E. Class, Family Thinks It Was Due to 'Sweltering Heat'
Deep green forest blankets meadows laying below a mountain peak
Remains of Idaho Hiker Found 7 Years After He Disappeared: 'Nobody Had Any Idea He Was Off the Trail Like That'
Chris Begley, UPS Driver Dies After Searing Texas Heat Wave
UPS Driver 'Looking Forward to Retirement' Dies Days After Collapsing While Working in Texas Heat
Nebraska Police Pull Over Driver with Bull in Passenger Seat
Driver with Adult Bull in Passenger Seat Pulled Over by Nebraska Police: ‘Some Citable Issues’
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund - with $10 Million to Start - for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund — with $10 Million Donation — for Those Affected by Maui Fires
Bees buzz around after a truck carrying bee hives swerved on Guelph Line road causing the hives to fall and release bees in Burlington, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
5 Million Bees Fall from Truck Near Toronto, Forcing Locals to Evade Swarms: ‘Quite the Scene’
Hurricane Idalia 6:30 a.m. : Forrest Saunders in Chiefland, Florida
Reporter's Hurricane Idalia Broadcast Interrupted by Power Outage: ‘If You Can’t See Me, I Apologize’
As Hurricane Idalia Hits Florida Hurricane Ian Survivors Braced: 'I Don't think We'll Ever Be Ready'
Facing Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Ian Survivors Braced for Repeat Nightmare: 'Forever Changed' (Exclusive)
In this aerial view, a vehicle attempts to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
2 Killed in Weather-Related Crashes Minutes Apart amid Hurricane Idalia, Florida Highway Patrol Says
Jeunelle Robinson: South Carolina Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break
S.C. Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break: 'Taken Too Soon'
Australian Mom of 2 Dies From âExtremely Rareâ Infection After Dog Bite
Australian Mom of 2 Dies from ‘Extremely Rare’ Infection After Dog Bite