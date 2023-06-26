Family Holds Fundraiser for Wisconsin Girl, 9, Diagnosed with Rare 'CAMK2B' Gene Disorder

Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales is the fourth child in the world to be diagnosed with the rare gene disorder

By
Published on June 26, 2023 11:13AM EDT
CAMK2B Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales
9-Year-Old Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales was the 4th child in the world diagnosed with CAMK2B. Photo:

LiciStrong/Facbook

A Wisconsin family held a fundraiser over the weekend for a 9-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder years ago.

In 2017, Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales was diagnosed with CAMK2B — making her the fourth person in the world at the time to receive the diagnosis, according to local station CBS 58. Less than 300 people have since received the diagnosis. 

When Lici was just six months old, her mother Amy noticed something, telling CBS 58 that "she wasn't trying to crawl, sit, anything," and describing her baby as "fussy."

After visiting a chiropractor, therapist, pediatrician and neurologist, the family took Lici to a genetics doctor, who referred her to the Undiagnosed Diseases Network. “Usually like 20,000 people apply for it a year and usually like 20 to 30 get approved and she was immediately approved," Amy told the outlet. Lici's diagnosis came after she went to Boston Children's Hospital in 2017.

The disorder, an abbreviation for calcium/calmodulin dependent protein kinase 2, impacts mobility and brain function. CAMK2.org describes it as "a family of four similar proteins that are abundant in the brain and important for normal electrical signaling."

CAMK2B Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales
9-Year-Old Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales was the 4th child in the world diagnosed with CAMK2B.

LiciStrong/Facbook

Lici uses a wheelchair, can't speak and is fed with a tube through her small intestine overnight — as she has a diet with no sugar, starch or lactose, her family told the outlet.

“Pretty much once she hit seven, eight-months-old, she just really never grew from there like mentally, physically," Amy said.

“She just wants to be like any other kid," she added. "She just can’t physically do everything, but she still wants to try.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, the family held a fundraiser at The Lanes on 20 in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, featuring a bags tournament, a raffle, 50/50s, and more. Amy shared her gratitude for those who came out in a later news report, which she shared on her personal Facebook page.

"I'm emotional," she said. "I'm probably gonna go home and cry. But I'm very emotional just to see the support for not only her, but for the small community around the world of CAMK2B children."

"By coming to this event and helping us raise money you are helping directly impact her life," she wrote in an earlier Facebook post. "We are in need of money for the foundation a group of parents started to keep the research and answers coming along! The research will DIRECTLY be helping Lici because any answers found are going to help us understand Lici more and what she needs as she grows older."

Related Articles
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Gradey Dick poses for a portrait after being drafted number thirteen overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023
Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Tenn. Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car in St. Louis Is Suing the City, Suspect and Others
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach
Iowa Weatherman Resigns After Being Outspoken About Climate Change
Iowa Meteorologist Resigns Due to PTSD from Threats Made Over His Coverage of Climate Change
Jennine Bell
Watch Moving Short Film That Sheds Light on Black Queer Community in Alabama Fighting for Basic Rights
Toraze Davis Go Fund Me
Omaha Groom Dies One Hour After Wedding Ceremony Due to Fatal Blood Clot
Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years
South Korean Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing 2 Newborns and Storing Their Bodies in a Freezer
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India, 11, to 'Have a Childhood' Rather Than Follow Him into Acting
Morgan Wallen Son Dog Attack.
Morgan Wallen's Son, 2½, Gets Stitches After Ex's Pet Dog Bites Him in Face: 'He'll Be OK' She Says
22-year-old Samya Gill, of Fort Washington, MD
Pregnant Model Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Gunshot Wounds in Targeted D.C. Attack
LGBTQ lawyer Nicholas Hite
Pride Month Spotlight: Louisiana Attorney Nicholas Hite Opened His Own Law Firm to Help LGBTQ+ Clients
Sahra Gesaade, Sagal Hersi, Sabiriin Ali, Siham Adam, Salma Abdikadir, 5 Minnesota women getting ready for wedding killed in horrific crash by speeding driver
Speeding Driver Kills 5 Minnesota Women Preparing for Friend's Wedding: 'Pearls of the Community'