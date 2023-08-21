Maryland Family of 3 Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Baltimore County Police believe Yogesh H. Nagarajappa killed his wife and son and then himself

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Yogesh Honnala Nagarajappa, his wife, Prathiba Y. Amarnath, and son Yash Honnal, who all died in a murder-suicide in Maryland.
Yogesh Honnala Nagarajappa, left, his wife, Prathiba Y. Amarnath, right, and son Yash Honnal. Photo:

Gofundme

A Maryland family, including a 6-year-old boy, died in an apparent double-murder suicide, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

On Aug. 18, county police officers responded to a home in Towson for a welfare check. Inside they found two adults and one child dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release. The three were later identified as Yogesh H. Nagarajappa, 37, Prathiba Y. Amarnath, 37, and Yash Honnal, 6.

Police believe that Nagarajappa was the gunman, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the causes and manner of death.

The family was last seen alive Aug. 15, police said.

"I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act," said County Executive Johnny Olzewski in a statement reported by CBS News Baltimore.

According to The Indian Express, Nagarajappa, originally from India, had been in the United States for nine years.

A family member started a GoFundMe to raise money in order to return the family's remains to India. It has raised more than $35,000.

"Our quest to repatriate their remains to India is overshadowed by overwhelming logistical and financial challenges," wrote the organizer. "In this time of distress, we implore your compassionate support to ensure they find peace and respect in their homeland."

The Indian Express described Nagarajappa and Amarnath as software engineers.

