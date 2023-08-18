Families of Murdered Babies Never Suspected Killer Nurse Lucy Letby: Prosecutors

The prosecutors in the trial of killer nurse Lucy Letby say the families of the murdered babies never suspected her.

Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five boys and two girls and attempting to murder six other children on Friday. The infants were in her care in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, England in 2015 and 2016.

In total, Letby was found guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced following a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service seen by PEOPLE.

The 11-person jury was undecided on the attempted murder of a further four babies. She will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.



Lucy Letby's latest custody photo (taken in November 2020). Cheshire Constabulary

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, a senior investigating officer in the case, told PEOPLE and other outlets that while some grieving parents had “raised a few concerns about the care of their children naturally,” none of them suspected Letby of any wrongdoing.

“Absolutely none of them expected that harm would have come to their baby on a neonatal unit, therefore they didn’t have any suspicions because why on earth would they?” added Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans.



Hughes said that the investigating team retained a “very open mind” when looking into the deaths on the unit, so when they charged Letby it was a “really sad point.” “[When] the team were told about the charges, there was a dramatic silence,” he said.

“This is really hard to believe,” continued Evans. “We hoped that we wouldn’t find a criminal offense because that meant we were going to go tell parents that their children had been murdered, and so at that point when we realized, that was a milestone in the investigation of that we actually had a crime that been committed because it is really hard for everybody to believe that somebody would do this.”

Evans, who coordinated Letby’s police interviews following her three arrests, went on to call the case “heartbreaking.” “I don’t think you need to be a parent to understand that or to feel that,” she said.

A screenshot from footage of Lucy Letby's first arrest at her home in Chester on 3 July 2018. Cheshire Constabulary

In June 2016, Letby was placed on clerical duties after senior hospital staff reportedly grew suspicious over the number of infant deaths and near-deaths in which she was involved.

According to BBC News, the jury in the trial, which began in October 2022, heard claims that Letby force-fed the babies milk, poisoned some with insulin and injected others with air.

The former nurse denied harming any of the children and pointed to poor hygiene and staffing levels in the hospital during her trial. "I only ever did my best to care for them," Letby said. "That's completely against everything that being a nurse is. I am there to care, not to harm," she said when she took the stand in her own defense.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A screenshot from footage of Lucy Letby's first police interview on 3 July 2018. Cheshire Constabulary

In May, Letby blamed her previous work conditions for their deaths.

Per The Guardian, Letby alleged the hospital was "not a safe working environment.” "We used to have raw sewage coming out of the sinks [and] coming out on the floor in nursery one," she alleged.

According to the outlet, when questioned about the death of a six-day-old boy, Letby expressed that it is an "important thing to know there were often plumbing issues" in the room where he was treated. She added that the alleged plumbing issues could be "a contributory issue if the unit is dirty and staff were unable to wash their hands."

A court sketch of Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court during her trial. AP IMAGES

In one instance of attempted murder, Letby tried to murder an infant, referred to as Child G, while the baby's assigned nurse was on a break. Under Letby's care, expert witness Dr. Dewi Evans testified the baby received "far more milk" than prescribed and that the overfeeding couldn't have been an accident but was an "intent to harm," according to the BBC News. That baby survived, but seven others did not.

In another instance, when an infant was in distress, Letby "told off" a coworker who attempted to assist. "I was shocked because you can't have enough help in that situation," Lisa Walker testified, per the BBC. "[I was] quite taken aback and shocked because it's something you would not expect a nurse to say."