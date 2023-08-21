Families of Lucy Letby's Victims Speak Out After Her Sentencing: 'There Is no Forgiving'

The parents of the babies murdered by Lucy Letby — the British neonatal nurse convicted of killing seven infants and attempting to kill six others — have said they’re “horrified someone so evil exists.”

Letby, 33, was found guilty of the crimes, committed in 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on Friday at Manchester Crown Court following a 10-month trial.

On Monday, she was sentenced to life in prison, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service. Letby refused to appear in court for her sentencing.

Speaking ahead of Letby's sentencing on Monday, the mother of a baby identified only as Child C, told the court that learning that her son's killer was watching over them as they grieved was like "something out of a horror story," according to the BBC.



The parents of twins Child A and Child B, who were attacked in June 2015, said "what should have been the happiest time of our lives became our worst nightmare,” according to The Guardian.

While Child A was killed, her twin sister Child B, survived. “Never could we have imagined that the most precious things in our lives would be placed in such harm in the care of a nurse,” said the parents. “Our minds are so traumatized that it won’t let us remember the night you killed our child.”

“We struggle with depression, anxiety and PTSD,” the parents added, The Guardian reports. “We sometimes want to give up but we never will … we have a duty to give [Child B] the best life possible and we will spend our lives doing that. We hope you live a very long life and spend every day suffering forever … We will never think of you again from this day.”



The parents added that Letby is “‘nothing” to them.

According to The Guardian, the mother of Child D said “all hell broke loose," when Letby was arrested. “I cannot forgive you. There is no forgiving. Not now, not ever," she added. “I had a car crash after a nervous breakdown. I considered ending it all. I couldn’t continue and I didn’t want to. I was hoping that if I went to the other side I would see and be with my daughter.”

The mother of twin boys Child E and F described Letby as a "coward" for failing to attend court for her sentencing and said she has been left “unable to trust anyone,” according to the BBC.

"Our world was shattered when we encountered evil disguised as a caring nurse,” she said, the BBC reports. “Even in these final days of the trial she has tried to control things. The disrespect she has shown the families and the court show what type of person she is. We have attended court day in and day out, yet she decides she has had enough, and stays in her cell - just one final act of wickedness from a coward."

The boys’ mother added that Letby bathed Child E after his death — “an action I deeply regret, and dressed him in a woolen gown," she said, The Guardian reports. "He was buried in that gown, a gift from the unit chosen by Lucy. I feel sickened by the choice we made. Not a single day passes without distress over this decision.”

Child F survived an insulin poisoning by Letby, according to the outlet. His mother said she believes her son's learning disabilities and him being non-verbal are due to Letby's actions.



Meanwhile, the parents of Child G said they baby girl had been left severely disabled as a result of Letby's attacks. She is registered as blind, with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, according to The Guardian.

As reported by the BBC, Child G's parents told the court, "God saved her," but then "the devil found her." They added that they now find it very difficult to trust people in hospitals.

In a statement read out on behalf of Baby I's mother, per The Guardian, she said, "I don't think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her. Everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged."

Child N’s mother said their little boy is homeschooled “because our trust in other people has been completely broken," The Guardian reports. "We often hear about people dying of a broken heart. This is how we feel after this day … not a day goes by without us thinking of that day."

The court was also shown a video statement by the parents of two triplet boys, Children O and P, who were murdered by Letby in June 2016. The parents wanted to read the statement in person, but did not feel able to do this in court, per the BBC.

Their mother said she remembers blaming herself, thinking she had passed on an illness or infection to her boys. The parents also said the triplet who survived, who is now 7, asks “heartbreaking questions” about what happened to his two siblings, and she refuses to go to the Countess of Chester Hospital ever again.

According to the BBC, Judge Justice Joss said Letby would be provided with copies of the statements from all of the parents and his own remarks.

“Because the seriousness of your offenses is exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply," Goss told the court. "The order of the court therefore is whole life order on each and every offense and you will spend the rest of your life in prison."

Letby was found guilty of 14 of a possible 22 counts that she faced. The 11-man jury was deadlocked on the attempted murder of four other babies.

The prosecution said Letby force-fed the babies milk, injected others with air, poisoned some with insulin and inflicted impact-type trauma.

She was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016, after senior members of staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths on the unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, senior investigating officer in the case, told PEOPLE and other outlets while some grieving parents had “raised a few concerns about the care of their children naturally,” none of them suspected Letby of any wrongdoing.

“Absolutely none of them expected that harm would have come to their baby on a neonatal unit, therefore they didn’t have any suspicions because why on earth would they?” added Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans.